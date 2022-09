On Wednesday, October 5th, neighborhoods and citizens throughout the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the “39th Annual National Night Out” crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the City of Cottonwood Police Department will involve over 16,000 communities from all 50 states.

