Wake Forest, NC

CBS Sports

How to watch James Madison vs. Middle Tenn.: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Middle Tenn. 7-6 The James Madison Dukes and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. James Madison finished last year at 12-2 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
HARRISONBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by an electrifying offensive performance, Virginia (2-1-0) defeated James Madison (1-2-0) by a score of 3-0 to secure the team’s second consecutive victory Thursday night (Sept. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 17’ – Virginia: Leo Afonso (Unassisted) 65’ – Virginia:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
FanSided

Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead snaps back at injury critics

Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead has been very open about his injury. Speculation roared regarding Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead after the program announced he would immediately be undergoing surgery for a fractured right foot, but the wing is quickly quieting his critics. After his surgery on Tuesday, Whitehead is...
DURHAM, NC
timesvirginian.com

New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport

Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
athleticbusiness.com

Man Banned From BYU Doesn't Appear to Have Used Slur

There was the accusation, the outrage, the punishment, the mea culpa among top administrators, and finally (it seemed) the constructive exchange between athletic director and alleged victim. Now come new questions. Did authorities get the wrong guy? Was there a crime after all?. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brigham...
PROVO, UT
Statesville Record & Landmark

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (four, six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RALEIGH, NC

