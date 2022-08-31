Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Middle Tenn. 7-6 The James Madison Dukes and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. James Madison finished last year at 12-2 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO