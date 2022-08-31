Read full article on original website
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
WATCH: UVA Football Reveals All-Orange Uniforms for 2022 Season Opener
UVA football will wear a brand new all-orange uniform combo against Richmond on Saturday
CBS Sports
How to watch James Madison vs. Middle Tenn.: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Middle Tenn. 7-6 The James Madison Dukes and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. James Madison finished last year at 12-2 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
jerryratcliffe.com
Richmond coach hopes Saturday’s opener doesn’t become track meet between two pass-happy QBs
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong passed for nearly 4,500 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. He spent most of the season leading the FBS in passing yards. Richmond quarterback Reece Udinski passed for 7,877 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career at VMI, prior to transferring to Maryland last season. When...
'We're here for her': Duke University students, fans rally around volleyball player at home game
"It's our duty and responsibility to ban together and use this as a call to action."
With UNC coming to town, App State and Boone brace for a Saturday unlike any other
Boone and Western North Carolina locals have been waiting almost 100 years for UNC to visit App State in football. The wait ends Saturday.
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
jocoreport.com
‘I’m Not Giving Up’: High School Football Standout Survives Car Accident
Bristow braves 55-day stay at hospital, inspires coaches and teammates. Ian Bristow nudges a knob on his chair and inches towards the offensive line. A nudge in the other direction takes him closer to the receivers. It was just last fall that the 17-year-old prep standout didn’t require an electronic...
Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup
NC A&T and NC Central take center stage at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte this weekend. But first they met Bubba Wallace. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
packinsider.com
WATCH: NC State’s new 7-footer has a new highlight reel and it’s pretty impressive
I am honestly finding it pretty hard to see a way that NC State’s new 7-footer, Mady Traore, isn’t going to be a big difference maker at some point in his college career. Just watch. Think back at some 7 footers that didn’t have an impact at the...
Extra security will be at home Duke women's volleyball match after allegation of racial slurs hurled at players
Durham, N.C. — Black students at Duke are planning to pack Cameron Indoor Stadium for Friday's women's volleyball game against East Tennessee State University. It's a show of support for player Rachel Richardson, who said she was repeatedly called a racial slur by fans during a game at Brigham Young University last week in Utah.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Set to Host James Madison Thursday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (1-1-0) is set to host James Madison (1-1-0) in the second half of a doubleheader with the Virginia women’s soccer team, who will also take on JMU, at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday (Sept. 1). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Roll Past James Madison at Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Powered by an electrifying offensive performance, Virginia (2-1-0) defeated James Madison (1-2-0) by a score of 3-0 to secure the team’s second consecutive victory Thursday night (Sept. 1) at Klöckner Stadium. Goals (Assists) 17’ – Virginia: Leo Afonso (Unassisted) 65’ – Virginia:...
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead snaps back at injury critics
Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead has been very open about his injury. Speculation roared regarding Duke basketball freshman Dariq Whitehead after the program announced he would immediately be undergoing surgery for a fractured right foot, but the wing is quickly quieting his critics. After his surgery on Tuesday, Whitehead is...
timesvirginian.com
New ACHS cheer coach encourages ‘engagement’ in the sport
Ashley Christian recently was named the new head coach of the varsity cheerleading squad at Appomattox County High School (ACHS). She is quite familiar with the Raider cheer program, having spent the last six years as junior varsity coach. Christian replaces Jean Bowman, who decided to not return as varsity...
Salem, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Martinsville High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Chronicle
Banned fan not found to have directed racial slurs at Duke-BYU volleyball match, BYU police say
Brigham Young University police say that the fan who was banned after Friday’s volleyball match against Duke does not appear to have said a racial slur, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Sophomore Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was the target of a racist...
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 2 : Salem at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights from the Week 2 match-up between Salem and Franklin County from Cy Dillon Stadium in Rocky Mount, Va. The Spartans defeated the Eagles, 33-32.
athleticbusiness.com
Man Banned From BYU Doesn't Appear to Have Used Slur
There was the accusation, the outrage, the punishment, the mea culpa among top administrators, and finally (it seemed) the constructive exchange between athletic director and alleged victim. Now come new questions. Did authorities get the wrong guy? Was there a crime after all?. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Brigham...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (four, six, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
