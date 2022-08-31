Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.

