dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
3 Tips for Surviving a Recession, According to Warren Buffett
If a recession is looming, here's how to prepare.
u.today
XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Futures Now Supported by Indian Crypto Exchange Bitbns
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns has announced that it now allows users to trade futures in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. It also offers trading via Tether (USDT) margined perpetual swaps in a slew of other cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and the native BNS token.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
