ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 3

Related
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Blockchain Pla
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano

A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy