Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
Canada’s Favorite Coffee Chain is Coming to Houston
If you were to make a Venn diagram between Houston and Canada, there wouldn’t be much to add in the similarities section. Canadian transplants in H-Town must adjust to a life without snow, hockey, or poutine, and we can’t imagine a H making it through a brutal winter up north.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open Soon
A month ago, it was mentioned that former NBA basketball player Shaquille O’Neal or Shaq as some call him, had bought a place in North Texas. Then news broke out that he was bringing a food establishment he is a primary investor with. Recently, Shaq was in Houston for the opening of the very first restaurant of many restaurants to open in Texas called Big Chicken.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, we’ve officially made it to the month of September and while summer is winding down that means fall is winding up and you basically throw that cut diet out the window (if you want to of course, do what you want). However, if you’re...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
Celebrate National Cinema Day with discounted tickets at theaters across Houston
The last two years have been particularly hard on movie theaters, and that's especially true for Wellborne Cinema Four. The independent theater in the Houston suburb of Alvin closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until earlier this summer, according to owner Andrew Thomas, who said technical problems with his projectors compounded the decline in business associated with pandemic-related shutdowns. Wellborne Cinema Four enjoyed somewhat of resurgence in recent months along with the rest of the film industry, but now that school is back in session and there are few new releases, Thomas said the theater lost money by operating during the last two weekends.
Not 50 Cent Blasting Trey Songz For ’Crazy’ Behavior At Tycoon Weekend In Houston
50 Cent has made Trey Songz the latest focus of his frequent online beratement.
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
37-Year-old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a fatal crash was reported in 3800 South Loop West on Thursday afternoon. The officials stated that a 37-year-old pedestrian died in the hit-and-run accident.
Twiler Portis leaves corporate America to launch record studio
Houston continues to show why it’s often called the culture capital of the South. It’s home to a vast array of sounds deeply rooted in Black history, storytelling and a strong sense of independence. Twiler Portis is channeling this energy through the launch of her music studio Yellowland Records.
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
37th Labor Day Classic Preview: Texas Southern at Prairie View AM
Bragging rights in the Houston area are on the line in the 37th Labor Day Classic showdown between the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers on "The Hill" in Prairie View.
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off gubernatorial election cookie poll
You can now eat Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott cookies at Three Brothers Bakery.
Here’s Where to Watch College Football in Houston
These 7 popular Houston bars each dedicate game day to a specific college football team. It’s almost fall, which doesn’t really mean much in terms of weather in Houston, but the upcoming autumnal season does herald the return of one very exciting thing for many Houstonians: football, and especially college football (although we're pretty excited about the start of basketball season as well). Whether you’re a Sooners fan, a UH Cougars fan, or a lifetime Longhorn, there’s a lot to be excited about as the season kicks off this year.
5 Ways to Spend Your Labor Day Weekend
See some art and live music, have a burger or watch a slab line this holiday weekend. Start the laundry or hit the dry cleaners; Labor Day weekend is here, marking the last lap for all of your crisp white garments. There’s no shortage of happenings in Bayou City this weekend, from a Megan thee Stallion-themed party in EaDo to $3 movies on National Cinema Day and fireworks at Kemah Boardwalk. Eat to your heart’s desire with specials on Thai food at Kin Dee, cocktails at Patterson Park, or spend a full day event of fun (and ribs) at Good Company Barbeque. Relax on the couch or check out some live music on your day off.
