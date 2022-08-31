Read full article on original website
Emma Corrin Is A Caged Bird In Somewhat Steamy ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ [Telluride Review]
TELLURIDE – Almost a century after its initial publication, D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is still captivating enough on the page to spur new cinematic and episodic adaptations every few years. In fact, there have been at least seven film versions in multiple languages (some more faithful than others) and two separate BBC incarnations created for the small screen alone. But for a novel banned for decades across the globe due to its sexual content, it’s never spurred a seminal film adaptation. In her follow-up to “The Mustang,” a celebrated Cannes debut, we’re said to inform you Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre hasn’t helmed that definitive version of the controversial tale, but she certainly found a way to push the limits of eroticism in a mainstream release.
‘I Came By’ Review: High Bonneville & George Mackay Star In Babak Anvar’s Bloated Thriller
It’s well-known by now that Netflix has a pretty lenient approach to storytelling when they support exciting filmmakers. You can sense that mentality in their massive productions, like Martin Scorsese finally getting to make “The Irishman,” with a three-hour running time. Or there are the countless smaller projects that run amok and usually aren’t entirely focused in their own right (see: many mid-budget Netflix Original Films, you know which ones).
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Trailer: Walter Hill’s New Western With Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe Premieres In Venice
At 80 years old, Walter Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran director of influential action thrillers like “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Streets of Fire” has reinvented himself in recent years as a reliable gun-for-hire on prestige TV Westerns (“Deadwood,” “Broken Trail”) and crime movies like “Bullet to the Head” and “The Assignment” that fall somewhere between VOD schlock and ‘70s grindhouse revivalism.
‘Joe Dante’s Film Inferno’: The Iconic Director Discusses All Things ‘Gremlins,’ His Lost ‘Halloween,’ ‘Batman’ Films & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo goes back in time to explore all of the nooks and crannies of filmmaker Joe Dante’s film career with the director himself, who is currently out promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled, “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the takeover, Dante will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle‘s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
New ‘Bones & All’ Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Premieres At The Venice Film Festival
There’s always a great selection of films competing at the Venice Film Festival every year for the coveted Golden Lion. However, the competition at the festival’s 79th edition looks especially fierce. So, who will walk away from the Lido this year with Venice’s top prize? How about one of the Netflix films in competition, like Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” or Noah Baumbach‘s festival opener, “White Noise“? Maybe Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin“? Or perhaps Darren Aronofsky‘s latest, “The Whale“?
Olivia Wilde On Her Roles In “Shitty Movies”: “I Did Those To Learn All The Cautionary Tales That Would Help Me Define Myself As A Director”
Well, the lead-up to the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival this year has been …dramatic so far. Speculation abounds as to why Florence Pugh‘s press for the upcoming film remains limited, as well as what may have happened between her and Wilde during production. And, of course, there’s the “he said/she said” dynamic between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the circumstances around why LaBeouf left the movie, with Harry Styles replacing him. So, the question remains: will there be any other drama before the film premieres on the Lido on September 5?
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine’s Character Is Based On Canadian Author Jordan Peterson
There’s been a lot of drama in the lead-up to the premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling” at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Like Wilde’s drama with Shia LaBeouf, who exited the film before production. Or Wilde’s drama with lead actress Florence Pugh, who has distanced herself from the movie before its release. All of this drama, drama, drama is too much; or, at least, it’s getting in the way of the movie itself, which, until recently, had a lot of positive buzz about it.
‘Women Talking’ Review: Jessie Buckley, Leads A Stellar Cast In Sarah Polley’s Tense Drama[Telluride]
TELLURIDE – The events at a secluded Mennonite colony in Bolivia during the late ‘00s spurred headlines around the world. Men from the extremely conservative religious group had raped multiple women in their community while they slept. They got away with it for years by using an anesthetic used for cows that rendered their victims helpless. When the women woke up in pain or accused any men in the community of violating them, they were framed as being “hysterical” and imagining things. After two women took matters into their own hands, setting a trap for one perpetrator, eight men ended up in custody. That horrifying tale was the inspiration for Miram Towes’ celebrated 2018 novel “Women Talking.” She described it as a “fictional response” to how the women might react if the male elders decided to forgive the rapists. In her first narrative picture in over a decade, Sarah Polley uses her considerable filmmaking talents to adapt Towes’ prose into a moving and harrowing feature.
‘Fragments Of Paradise’ Review: An Conventional, But Captivating Documentary About Unconventional Filmmaker Jonas Mekas [Venice]
For a certain type of cinephile versed in the avant-garde, the name Jonas Mekas brings to mind a particular type of autobiographical filmmaking — one that prioritized the immediacy of a given moment over context or sometimes even narrative coherence. He was an Immensely prolific filmmaker, critic, archivist, and poet who, in his own words, immigrated to the US in the late ’40s “hungry, thirsty for art,” taking in everything he could.
‘Padre Pio’ Review: Shia LaBeouf’s On-Screen Redemption Play From Abel Ferrara Holds Little Power [Venice]
Apart from the few but mighty completists of renegade filmmaker Abel Ferrara, the primary draw to watch “Padre Pio” is star Shia LaBeouf making his first on-screen attempt at a comeback after facing domestic abuse allegations. The star credits the film with prompting his conversion to Catholicism and helping to begin the process of repairing his life. Whatever catharsis the film prompted off-screen is not the territory of any review, but it’s notable that whatever transformation may have occurred in production finds little to no expression on screen.
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Watches Over A Miracle Or Does She? [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – At this point in his career, Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio continues to veer toward slightly unexpected choices. He broke through the global cinephile consciousness with 2013’s “Gloria,” a crowd-pleaser about a fiftysomething woman trying to find love in the discos of Santiago. He then tackled the story of a transwoman dealing with her boyfriend’s passing in “A Fantastic Woman.” That near masterpiece won him the Oscar for International Film, among other accolades, and made him an auteur you couldn’t ignore. Another surprising selection was “Disobedience,” a lesbian love affair set in a Jewish Orthodox community in London. And quizzically, he ended up directing an almost shot-for-shot English-language remake of the aforementioned “Gloria” this time starring Julianne Moore. Not what you’d expect. With that sort of career, it begs the question, what exactly drew him to “The Wonder,” a somewhat predictable period piece that just debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival?
‘Desperate Souls, Dark City, & The Legend Of ‘Midnight Cowboy” Review: A Thorough, Thoughtful Historical Survey [Venice]
In the opening scene of Nancy Burski’s “Desperate Souls, Dark City, and the Legend of ‘Midnight Cowboy’,” Jon Voight tells a story. The actor recalls, with vivid intensity, the conclusion of principal photography for “Midnight Cowboy,” John Schlesinger’s 1969 film adaptation of James Leo Herlihy’s novel. They were in Texas, he remembers, shooting the opening sequence, when he discovered director Schlesinger crouched on the ground behind a car; he was having what appeared to be a full-on nervous breakdown, convinced they’d made a terrible, embarrassing film. Voight forcefully locked in on his director, and told him, with absolute certainty, “John, we will live the rest of our artistic lives in the shadow of this great masterpiece!”
‘Thunderbolts’: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova Reportedly Set To Lead Marvel Anti-Hero Team
Marvel has seemingly been slowly sowing the seeds of an anti-heroes film—much of that planted in “The Falcon And The Winter Solider”— and they’ve wasted no time bringing that to fruition. On the horizon is a “Thunderbolts” movie that will be helmed by Jake Schreier (“Robot & Frank”) with a prime summer release date on July 26, 2024. Based on a anti-heroes/bad guys team from the comics, the expectation is we’ll see a mix of heroes and villains thrown together into a new group that has some sort of U.S. government oversight—the timing is perfect, given that the Avengers technically don’t exist and powers that be clearly need some kind of super-powered force to step in for their absence.
Telluride 2022 Preview: 12 Must-See Films To Watch
Labor Day weekend is considered the final goodbye to summer. Depending on your interests and location across the US, you may find yourself at events such as the Electric Zoo music festival in New York, at the Minnesota State Fair, or at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado– Telluride marking that the fall film festival season is in full swing.
‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Stuns in Andrea Pallaoro’s Quiet Family Drama [Venice]
Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” is oblique in its depiction of characters in crisis, yet never obtuse. He and cinematographer Katelin Arizmendi shoot the film in the boxier Academy ratio, locking the film into a nearly permanent state of portraiture. They capture everyone, but primarily Trace Lysette’s titular character, from intimate and unexpected angles. Monica will be far away, have her back to the camera, cast her gaze downward, or have only a portion of her torso in the frame.
‘First Omen’: Nell Tiger Free To Star In Prequel To ‘The Omen’ Horror Series
Nell Tiger Free had her first break-out TV role in “Game Of Thrones” as doomed scion Myrcella Lannister. But she really grabbed viewers’ attention in her starring role on Apple TV+‘s “Servant,” with its fourth and final season still to come. Now, Free is ready to jump onto the big screen, as Deadline reports she’ll star in “First Omen,” 20th Century Studio‘s prequel to “The Omen” horror movie series.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Says Season Two Is “Almost Like Four Different Movies”
“Andor” hasn’t even premiered on Disney+ yet, but “Star Wars” fans already anticipate the show being incredible. And there’s a lot for fans to be excited about as the show approaches its September 21 premiere date. For one, the show marks the return of Diego Luna as “Rogue One” fan favorite Cassian Andor. Tow, “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy returns to serve as showrunner. And three, Gilroy and the show’s creative team pushed for on-location shooting and practical VFX over extensive use of the Video Volume Wall like other recent “Star Wars” series.
‘Daliland’: Director Mary Harron Doesn’t Expect Ezra Miller To Be At TIFF To Promote The Film
Even though troubled actor Ezra Miller is reportedly in treatment after a year of personal and legal scandals, some big questions remain. For example, will Miller ever return to their relative stardom pre-2022? And will Warner Bros. Discovery go ahead with the release of “The Flash” next June? And is Miller now persona non grata in Hollywood after their tumultuous year?
‘Blonde’: Ana De Armas “Doesn’t Understand” Film’s NC-17 Rating, But Says Movie Had To Go To “Uncomfortable Places”
This year’s Venice Film Festival has several highly anticipated films in competition for the Golden Lion. But the festival’s most anticipated movie may arguably be Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel of the same name, “Blonde” may be the biopic to end all biopics. It’s an intimate, unflinching look at the life and career of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe – so unflinching that the MPAA gave the film an NC-17 rating in March for “some sexual content.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls ‘Aquaman’ “Clown Work” Compared To ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been quite the in-demand actor of late, starring in Oscar-prestige bait and genre projects. Lately, the work has skewed genre heavy, starring in the award-winning HBO series “Watchmen” that earned him an Emmy statue, the Michael Bay-directed actioner “Ambulance,” Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, and he also played the new version of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrection.” While those genre roles certainly help with the exposure, it doesn’t sound like he’s always impressed or challenged by that kind of work.
