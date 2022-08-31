ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss vs. Troy 2022: Kickoff time, TV schedule and OPEN THREAD

BUT - folks, Ole Miss seems to have reloaded. There’s a transfer QB from Southern Cal in Jaxson Dart who will take the first snaps of the season and expectations will be high. With him came Michael Trigg at tight end and he could be one of the biggest targets on the field this season immediately.
Ole Miss season opener: What we know, kinda know, and don’t know

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the consequences of the march of time. The 2022 version of Ole Miss football is inside of 48 hours from starting, anxiety and three months of poor life choices are stretching and getting loose, and the losers and haters, of which there are many, are pre-mad about something Lane Kiffin will eventually do.
