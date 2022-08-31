Read full article on original website
Top 3 Reasons to Consider the 2022 Kia Sportage – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Kia Sportage is a good SUV with a few flaws. Here are 3 reasons why you might love the Sportage - and 3 why you might want to skip it. The post Top 3 Reasons to Consider the 2022 Kia Sportage – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Used Honda HR-V Models Are Worth Your Time?
The safest used Honda HR-V models are IIHS Top Safety Pick award winners. The post Which Used Honda HR-V Models Are Worth Your Time? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Potential Reasons to Avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma
There are plenty of reasons to buy the 2023 Toyota Tacoma. However, the Toyota Tacoma is showing its age against rivals. The post 3 Potential Reasons to Avoid the 2023 Toyota Tacoma appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked
Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Cheapest Hybrid SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
The U.S. News list include seven of the most affordable hybrid SUVs; these are from Toyota, Subaru, Lexus, Hyundai, and Kia. The post 7 Cheapest Hybrid SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Cost?
The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport offers a whole lot of SUV for a pretty reasonable price. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier SV a Worthy Pickup?
As a mid-size truck, the 2022 Nissan Frontier brings a lot to the table. Is the SV trim worth buying? The post Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier SV a Worthy Pickup? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Can’t You Buy a New Toyota Land Cruiser SUV?
The Toyota Land Cruiser is dead. How does the 2022 Lexus LX 600 compare? The post Why Can’t You Buy a New Toyota Land Cruiser SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons the Plug-in BMW X5 Is Worth an $1,800 Premium
The new plug-in BMW X5 is just $1,800 more than the gas version. That means there's a lot of reasons to pay the small premium. The post 4 Reasons the Plug-in BMW X5 Is Worth an $1,800 Premium appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do You Have to Replace All 4 Tires at Once?
Find out whether or not it is OK to replace one tire or if you need to replace all four at once. The post Do You Have to Replace All 4 Tires at Once? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Kia Sportage Has 1 Advantage Exclusive to Its Hybrid Model
Here's a look at the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid compact SUV model and the advantages it has over the gas-powered Sportage. The post The 2023 Kia Sportage Has 1 Advantage Exclusive to Its Hybrid Model appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier Stuck in Second Place?
The 2022 Nissan Frontier can't catch the 2022 Toyota Tacoma. However, the Nissan Frontier has unique advantages to consider. The post Why Is the 2022 Nissan Frontier Stuck in Second Place? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has 3 Advantages Over 2023 Nissan Z
The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is more powerful, faster, and has more cargo volume than the 2023 Nissan Z Performance. The post 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Has 3 Advantages Over 2023 Nissan Z appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Subaru Teases New SUV Coming September 15. What could It Be?
Subaru just dropped an exciting new teaser offering little information other that a "new SUV." The post Subaru Teases New SUV Coming September 15. What could It Be? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K
Are you looking for your next new SUV? Here are five great new 2022 SUV models that start under $30K. The post 5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Kia Sportage Beats the 2023 Honda CR-V
See how the Sportage comes out on top over the CR-V in this 2023 Kia Sportage vs. 2023 Honda CR-V head-to-head comparison. The post 2023 Kia Sportage Beats the 2023 Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tips for Buying a Reliable Used Car From Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports has some tips for buying a used car right now, like comparing the price of new cars and used cars. The post Tips for Buying a Reliable Used Car From Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
