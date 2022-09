For the next year, Sherry Marlow Ormsby will be diving into a deep pool of data from Tennessee. Ormsby, the executive director of the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Institutional Research (OPEIR) at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, was selected to serve on the Complete Tennessee Learning Institute—an organization that examines educational information from across the state to look for student trends in higher education access, success, retention, graduation numbers and other areas.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO