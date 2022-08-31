Read full article on original website
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Noozhawk
Four-Story Housing Project Proposed for Downtown Santa Barbara Called a ‘Monstrosity’
A proposed four-story housing development for the corner of Carrillo and De la Vina streets in downtown Santa Barbara was met with comments such as "generic," "a monstrosity" and that it looks like La Cumbre Plaza. "There is no way that four stories of this size is going to go...
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara, California
Not many people know that the city of Santa Barbara was originally named La Laguna de Concepcion and didn’t actually become “Santa Barbara” until 1602. The story goes that the Spanish explorer Sebastian Vizcaino sailed during a massive storm through the Channel islands and La Laguna de Concepcion on December 4, 1602.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
thelog.com
2022 Banana Festival is Arriving at Port Hueneme
PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme will host its annual Banana Festival on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event welcomes guests of all ages to tour the port to enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a marketplace to shop for handcrafted and boutique items. In addition, there will be a kid’s zone for the little ones to go bananas.
KEYT
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday
GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
sitelinesb.com
New 800 Santa Barbara Luxury Apartments 80% Leased
If you’ve been waiting to tour the luxurious Downtown Santa Barbara apartments at 800 Santa Barbara, there’s no more time to delay: only a few studio and one-bedroom apartments remain. Located just steps from Santa Barbara’s best dining, a 15-minute stroll to our pristine beaches, and a few...
Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria
The California heatwave may bring record-breaking temperatures to the Central Coast and a pool day may be what you need. The post Burning hot heatwave calls for a pool day in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
3808 Connie Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
An incredible opportunity awaits w/this versatile, dual-living property, all on one level and in the Hope School Dist. The home has mid-century lines and offers 3 bdrms, 2 bths, a remodeled kitchen w/expanded dining area, wood beam vaulted ceilings in LR, fireplace, A/C, laundry rm, covered patio, and 2-car garage. The additional, 2nd unit, was originally built for extended family, has its own entrance, countless potential uses, and includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom + bath. The property is situated on a generous quarter of an acre lot that provides extra-wide side yards and innumerable possibilities. There are many more extras to appreciate that compliment this wonderful property. Monte Vista Elementary School is nearby, as are the Upper State Street and La Cumbre shopping area.
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
Santa Barbara Airport update draws noise complaints
Santa Barbara Airport Facilities Manager Andrew Belmond and Interim Airport Director Brian D'Amour both told the Santa Barbara City Council that the airport terminal passenger areas are "bursting at the seams." The post Santa Barbara Airport update draws noise complaints appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Riviera Midcentury Sells for $600,000 Over Ask
1509 DOVER ROAD (ALSO ABOVE) 1952 Riviera house ready for a makeover. Listed: $2.9 million in August 2022. 2.1-acre lot with permitted plans across the street from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. Listed: $5.75 million in April 2021. Closed: $5.1 million. ·············...
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
pacbiztimes.com
Real Estate: Oxnard townhome development bought with $70M loan
San Francisco-based JLL Capital Markets has arranged $69.75 million in acquisition financing for a 164-unit, two-story, attached townhome community near Oxnard’s Collection at Riverpark shopping center. JLL represented the borrower, Interstate Equities Corp., to secure a two-year, floating-rate loan through San Francisco-based Prime Finance with four one-year extensions, according to a news release. The seller…
Want to see a movie for $3? These SLO County theaters are offering a deal for one day
Several local theaters are offering cheap movie tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
New grocery store opens in Lompoc
An Aldi grocery store opened its doors in Lompoc on Thursday. The new store is located at 729 North H Street.
Bad taste in water is not dangerous, officials say
On Friday, officials on the Central Coast said strange tastes and smells in the water are unpleasant but harmless.
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
syvnews.com
'Mi Gusto Es' serves Mexican food with the 'flavor of the grandmother'
Mario Ledezma, owner of the Santa Maria restaurant Mi Gusto Es, knows well that we yearn for the tastes and smells of childhood, or happy times that may have been left behind. He knows the importance of flavor, because as an immigrant, he remembers it. The smell of grilled meat or seafood prepared with herbs and spices, just the sight of colorful vegetables is enough to make mouths and hearts melt.
Dive boat fire: Judge tosses manslaughter charge in disaster that killed 34 off Ventura County coast
A judge threw out an indictment charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Ventura County coast.
Daily Nexus
California allocates $600 million in funding to the UC; UCSB to receive no individual funding
The state of California approved its 2022-23 budget this July with its annual allocations for the University of California through general systemwide funding and campus-specific funding. Among all UC campuses, UC Santa Barbara is the only campus that will not receive any individual funding. The total sum of UC allocations...
