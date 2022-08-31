An incredible opportunity awaits w/this versatile, dual-living property, all on one level and in the Hope School Dist. The home has mid-century lines and offers 3 bdrms, 2 bths, a remodeled kitchen w/expanded dining area, wood beam vaulted ceilings in LR, fireplace, A/C, laundry rm, covered patio, and 2-car garage. The additional, 2nd unit, was originally built for extended family, has its own entrance, countless potential uses, and includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom + bath. The property is situated on a generous quarter of an acre lot that provides extra-wide side yards and innumerable possibilities. There are many more extras to appreciate that compliment this wonderful property. Monte Vista Elementary School is nearby, as are the Upper State Street and La Cumbre shopping area.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO