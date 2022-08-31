ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Barbara, California

Not many people know that the city of Santa Barbara was originally named La Laguna de Concepcion and didn’t actually become “Santa Barbara” until 1602. The story goes that the Spanish explorer Sebastian Vizcaino sailed during a massive storm through the Channel islands and La Laguna de Concepcion on December 4, 1602.
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County

The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
2022 Banana Festival is Arriving at Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME— The Port of Hueneme will host its annual Banana Festival on Sept. 4 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The free event welcomes guests of all ages to tour the port to enjoy live music, tasty treats, and a marketplace to shop for handcrafted and boutique items. In addition, there will be a kid’s zone for the little ones to go bananas.
West Wind Drive-In in Goleta to permanently close Monday

GOLETA, Calif. – The West Wind Drive-In will permanently close its doors to the public. In honor of its farewell weekend, admission will be $3 Saturday, and free on Sunday. "We would like to thank you for your support and we will miss serving you at the Santa Barbara Drive-In," said the drive-in's Facebook post.
New 800 Santa Barbara Luxury Apartments 80% Leased

If you’ve been waiting to tour the luxurious Downtown Santa Barbara apartments at 800 Santa Barbara, there’s no more time to delay: only a few studio and one-bedroom apartments remain. Located just steps from Santa Barbara’s best dining, a 15-minute stroll to our pristine beaches, and a few...
3808 Connie Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

An incredible opportunity awaits w/this versatile, dual-living property, all on one level and in the Hope School Dist. The home has mid-century lines and offers 3 bdrms, 2 bths, a remodeled kitchen w/expanded dining area, wood beam vaulted ceilings in LR, fireplace, A/C, laundry rm, covered patio, and 2-car garage. The additional, 2nd unit, was originally built for extended family, has its own entrance, countless potential uses, and includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom + bath. The property is situated on a generous quarter of an acre lot that provides extra-wide side yards and innumerable possibilities. There are many more extras to appreciate that compliment this wonderful property. Monte Vista Elementary School is nearby, as are the Upper State Street and La Cumbre shopping area.
Riviera Midcentury Sells for $600,000 Over Ask

1509 DOVER ROAD (ALSO ABOVE) 1952 Riviera house ready for a makeover. Listed: $2.9 million in August 2022. 2.1-acre lot with permitted plans across the street from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. Listed: $5.75 million in April 2021. Closed: $5.1 million. ·············...
Real Estate: Oxnard townhome development bought with $70M loan

San Francisco-based JLL Capital Markets has arranged $69.75 million in acquisition financing for a 164-unit, two-story, attached townhome community near Oxnard’s Collection at Riverpark shopping center. JLL represented the borrower, Interstate Equities Corp., to secure a two-year, floating-rate loan through San Francisco-based Prime Finance with four one-year extensions, according to a news release. The seller…
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
'Mi Gusto Es' serves Mexican food with the 'flavor of the grandmother'

Mario Ledezma, owner of the Santa Maria restaurant Mi Gusto Es, knows well that we yearn for the tastes and smells of childhood, or happy times that may have been left behind. He knows the importance of flavor, because as an immigrant, he remembers it. The smell of grilled meat or seafood prepared with herbs and spices, just the sight of colorful vegetables is enough to make mouths and hearts melt.
