Former Jets kicker Eddy Pineiro signs with Panthers

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The “Jets legend” as some have dubbed him, kicker Eddy Pineiro has found his new team after getting beat by Greg Zuerlein in the Jets’ kicking battle.

Pineiro has signed with the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by Pineiro’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Pineiro will replace Zane Gonzalez, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday as the Panthers cut down to 53 players.

Pineiro went a perfect 8/8 on field goals in five games as a Jet last season and 9/10 on extra points. He went 23/28 on field goals and 27/29 on extra points in 2019 while with the Chicago Bears.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

