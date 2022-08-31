Read full article on original website
Over 600 catfish captured in Mississippi River fishing bust
At least five men are facing penalties following a Mississippi River fishing bust that saw Louisiana officials seize more than 600 catfish Wednesday.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Tarpon Jumps Clear Over The Boat, Nearly Slaps Fisherman Across The Face
Imagine being out on the calm water casting away just relaxing and then out of nowhere a tarpon jumps up over the boat. That’s almost a slap in the face… literally, and almost like the tarpon is taunting you. Tarpon are a popular sport fish, they put up...
Bass Fisherman Has A Crack At Live Frog Bait
Well, this is an interesting take on live-action lures. I mean, it happens all over the place, live bait just seems to work best. We can try to mimic what these fish are actually eating all we want, but nothing will ever work better than the real thing. It may...
The 5 worst states for fishing and why anglers should avoid them
Some waters simply aren’t made for fishing. While a few states enjoy plenty of thriving fishing holes, other areas have little to offer anglers. Ever wondered which states are the absolute worst for fishing? Opinions on this controversial topic differ based on the kind of fishing a person prefers, but a 2021 study by Lawn Love sheds light on general rankings for each state. The study analyzed data from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to rank all 50 states. Factors such as community activity, access to water sources and fishing gear, and fishing license costs all influenced the...
Fish With Transparent Head Discovered at the Bottom of the Ocean
The barreleye fish has extremely light-sensitive eyes that can rotate within a transparent, fluid-filled shield on its head.Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The barreleye fish is quite a rare sight that many scientists thought to have gone extinct. This is another fish that roams in the twilight zone of the ocean or the deepest part where barely any light makes it. Due to its extremely sensitive eyes, the fish has very little light to see, and this is the reason why it lurks near the bottom of the ocean.
