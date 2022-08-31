COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lillian is a 3-year-old kitty that has been waiting for a forever home for over a year and a half at Pawmetto Lifeline. Lillian is a wonderful cat that has been overlooked for far too long! Adopters are missing out on this super sweet, silly girl. Lillian can be very loving and affectionate when she is ready to come to you for attention. Other times, she is more independent and loves to just do her own thing, be lazy and nap. Once she is well rested, she gets a case of the zoomies and it is absolutely hysterical! Lillian loves to be where the people are. She is a quite a curious gal and will nose around in whatever you are doing and follow you. Lillian will put a smile on your face everyday just by being her goofy self.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO