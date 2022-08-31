Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia. The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.
WIS-TV
Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has reported a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole. The collision occurred at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. There are no reports of any injuries, and the S.C. Highway Patrol and Sumter PD are assisting with the incident.
WIS-TV
AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
WIS-TV
Local film inspired by famous Dusty Springfield song, “Son-of-a-Preacher Man” movie free screening in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever heard Dusty Springfield’s Iconic song “son of a preacher” (and even if you haven’t) you don’t want to miss this opportunity to watch a movie inspired by the song. The local production company, Out Da Barnz Ent,...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
WIS-TV
Local Hotel Wins National and Local awards for outstanding hotel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Hotel Employee Day and what better way to celebrate than to highlight a local hotel who has made both local and national headlines in the past few weeks. Hotel Trundle recently won not one but two USA Today’s 10Best ranking #4 and #9...
WIS-TV
Richland One awaits metal detectors after juvenile brings gun to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old was arrested after the Columbia Police Department (CPD) says he brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School on Tuesday. The juvenile was searched in a classroom following an anonymous tip relayed to an administrator and School Resource Officer (SRO). A Jimenez Arms...
WIS-TV
AAA offers tips for traveling this Labor Day Weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you traveling this Labor Day weekend? Here are some tips from the American Automobile Association. Prep your vehicle. Visit a AAA Car Care Center to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected. Plan stops....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Lillian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lillian is a 3-year-old kitty that has been waiting for a forever home for over a year and a half at Pawmetto Lifeline. Lillian is a wonderful cat that has been overlooked for far too long! Adopters are missing out on this super sweet, silly girl. Lillian can be very loving and affectionate when she is ready to come to you for attention. Other times, she is more independent and loves to just do her own thing, be lazy and nap. Once she is well rested, she gets a case of the zoomies and it is absolutely hysterical! Lillian loves to be where the people are. She is a quite a curious gal and will nose around in whatever you are doing and follow you. Lillian will put a smile on your face everyday just by being her goofy self.
WIS-TV
Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
WIS-TV
Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
WIS-TV
South Carolina marks Overdose Awareness Day as overdose deaths continue to rise
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, organizations across the state recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the opportunity to remember the lives lost to overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and promote treatment and recovery options. This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health...
WIS-TV
Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
WIS-TV
Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
WIS-TV
Columbia man convicted of murder, sentenced to almost 50 years in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A murder suspect who was arrested by the Columbia Police Department in 2018 has been convicted of the violent crime. A Richland County jury found Michael Paul Griffin guilty of fatally shooting Jerri Lynn Sigmon on October 20, 2018 at 4826 Norman Street. According to investigators...
WIS-TV
15-year-old charged after bringing gun to Spring Valley High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after bringing a loaded gun to school Friday. The name of the student is not being released due to him being 15 years old. The student is charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on...
WIS-TV
Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. deputies investigating dozens of vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. At least 25 vehicles were broken into between 8 p.m. on Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive, according to officials.
WIS-TV
5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Undercover investigators have arrested 22 more men in relation to an operation targeting potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, five men were from the Midlands. “These arrests bring our arrest total to 33...
