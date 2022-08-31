ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

11 people displaced by Columbia apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eleven people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Columbia. The fire happened Friday morning in the 1200 block of Bush River Road at the Lexington Green Condos, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. Fire officials say they saw black smoke pushing from an apartment.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Vehicle causes power outage in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has reported a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole. The collision occurred at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. There are no reports of any injuries, and the S.C. Highway Patrol and Sumter PD are assisting with the incident.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

AAA predicts 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Travel experts say Labor Day Weekend could reach pre-pandemic travel volumes. This, as the national average cost of gasoline has dropped $0.38 cents from last month. In South Carolina, AAA says the average cost of gas has fallen for 11 consecutive weeks. Now averaging $3.43 per...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Augusta Road/US Hwy 1 at I-20, all lanes open

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced all lanes are back open. According to officials, the cause of the collision was due to a driver not paying attention to the traffic signal. The Lexington Police Department is asking residents to be careful when driving on Augusta Road/US...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Local Hotel Wins National and Local awards for outstanding hotel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is National Hotel Employee Day and what better way to celebrate than to highlight a local hotel who has made both local and national headlines in the past few weeks. Hotel Trundle recently won not one but two USA Today’s 10Best ranking #4 and #9...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland One awaits metal detectors after juvenile brings gun to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old was arrested after the Columbia Police Department (CPD) says he brought a loaded gun to C.A. Johnson High School on Tuesday. The juvenile was searched in a classroom following an anonymous tip relayed to an administrator and School Resource Officer (SRO). A Jimenez Arms...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

AAA offers tips for traveling this Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you traveling this Labor Day weekend? Here are some tips from the American Automobile Association. Prep your vehicle. Visit a AAA Car Care Center to ensure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Some vehicles may have sat unused for months and should be inspected. Plan stops....
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Brooklyn#Columbia Richland#The World Trade Center
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Lillian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lillian is a 3-year-old kitty that has been waiting for a forever home for over a year and a half at Pawmetto Lifeline. Lillian is a wonderful cat that has been overlooked for far too long! Adopters are missing out on this super sweet, silly girl. Lillian can be very loving and affectionate when she is ready to come to you for attention. Other times, she is more independent and loves to just do her own thing, be lazy and nap. Once she is well rested, she gets a case of the zoomies and it is absolutely hysterical! Lillian loves to be where the people are. She is a quite a curious gal and will nose around in whatever you are doing and follow you. Lillian will put a smile on your face everyday just by being her goofy self.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner IDs body found on UofSC’s campus; SLED investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified one of two bodies found on the University of South Carolina’s campus. Coroner Naida Rutherford says Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, was found dead Friday around 8:30 a.m. The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death but says they are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and campus police in the investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies investigating shooting on Wescott Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the lower part of his body. According to investigators, the shooting occurred at the 5800 block of Wescott Road near Irmo around 7:30 p.m. The man was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
WIS-TV

South Carolina marks Overdose Awareness Day as overdose deaths continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, organizations across the state recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the opportunity to remember the lives lost to overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and promote treatment and recovery options. This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Hard Scrabble Road widening project delayed again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced another delay for a Richland County road widening project. Construction for a six-mile, four-lane expansion of Hardscrabble Road was announced by SCDOT in July of 2016. The project was expected to be completed in 2019. Now six years...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
SUMMERTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sandy Run residents express concerns over new developments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New developments could be coming to a small area in Calhoun County, but some residents have mixed feelings. County leaders are leaning towards bringing nearly 200 homes to this plot of land but some people who live here say there’s just not enough space and the area can’t handle the growth.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Undercover investigators have arrested 22 more men in relation to an operation targeting potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, five men were from the Midlands. “These arrests bring our arrest total to 33...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy