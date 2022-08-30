Read full article on original website
There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will now have access to updated COVID booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night. Some doses could be available as soon as Friday, with a wider rollout planned for next week. Health...
CDC advisers back new booster shots to fight omicron
Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed the first reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The vote was 13 in favor and one no vote. The booster shots target both the original strain of the coronavirus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
An E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's has expanded to six states
An E. coli outbreak that was first detected largely in the Midwest is growing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. There are now reported illnesses in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously recorded in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Though the CDC said the specific...
Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally
Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
Life expectancy drops in the U.S. for the second year in a row
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second year in a row, according to new provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As school starts, teachers add a mental-health check-in to their lesson plans
As the new school year begins, teachers at many schools across the country are adding a new component to their routines: a mental health check-in with their students. The idea is to open up conversations around how kids are feeling emotionally, and to connect them to help before issues escalate to a crisis.
