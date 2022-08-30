ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WFAE

CDC advisers back new booster shots to fight omicron

Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have endorsed the first reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The vote was 13 in favor and one no vote. The booster shots target both the original strain of the coronavirus and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5...
AFP

Trump brands Biden 'enemy of the state' at Pennsylvania rally

Donald Trump branded Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" Saturday as he hit back at the US president's assertion that the Republican and his supporters are undermining American democracy, and slammed last month's FBI raid of his Florida home. He also hit back at Biden's speech this week in which the president said his predecessor and Republican supporters "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."
WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

