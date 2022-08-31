Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road
Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
Live Hydration Spa now open in River Oaks district
The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800 Kirby Drive, Ste, A-100, Houston. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa Kirby) The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800...
Cooking studio Flavors on Fire now open in Katy
Flavors on Fire held a grand opening Aug. 27 with around 100 people attending. (Courtesy Flavors on Fire) Flavors on Fire held a grand opening Aug. 27 for its cooking studio at 1806 Ave. D, Ste. 102, Katy. The studio offers hands-on classes, children's cooking camps, chef’s table dining and private group events for team building, birthday parties or wedding showers. Owner and Head Chef Tim van Ee grew up in Europe. His wife, Patricia van Ee, is a sommelier and selects the wines.
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opens in Sugar Land
Poke Burri opened its new restaurant in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles, a poke, ramen and sushi restaurant, opened its new Sugar Land location. The restaurant announced its soft opening Sept. 2 via social media, bringing poke bowls, sushi burritos and build-your-own...
12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar
The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
5 businesses now open in Conroe, Montgomery
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a round up of businesses now open in Conroe and Montgomery. 1. The Facialist opened Sept. 1 at 2105 Maurel Drive, Ste. 119, Conroe. The business offers a variety of facials, such as age-defying, chemical peels and oxygen infusion. Other services include eye masks, LED light therapy and specialty peels. Customers can book an appointment through the website. 936-444-2416. www.thefacialist.net.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A Baseball Facility On +7 Acres In Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate – Greater Houston has recently completed the sale of a ±7-acre tract of land in Tomball, TX, at the corner of Rudolph Rd. and E. Hufsmith Rd. to Equalizer USA Inc., owned by Adam Vetter and Joseph Vetter, for an undisclosed price. Currently being used as a baseball training complex, the special-use property includes indoor training facilities, along with two baseball fields and associated practice facilities.
The Perfect Round Golf coming soon in Conroe
The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. Downing described The Perfect Round Golf as a “high-end cocktail bar with a golf simulator” and said it is targeted at people who may not have golf experience. According to The Perfect Round’s Facebook page, the golf bays can be rented hourly and hold up to six players each. The Perfect Round Golf is at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 281-796-4643. www.theperfectroundgolf.com.
Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
Cava now serving Mediterranean cuisine in The Vintage
Mediterranean restaurant Cava specializes in build-your-own bowls. (Courtesy Cava) Cava opened a new location at 10850 Louetta Road, Ste. 100, Houston—the former location of Zoes Kitchen—in late August. The opening comes as Cava acquired Zoes Kitchen in 2018 and is in the process of converting Zoes Kitchen locations into Cava restaurants, officials with the restaurant chain said. The Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant allows patrons to create their own dishes with bases such as salad, grains and pitas; dips and spreads, such as red pepper hummus and roasted eggplant; protein such as falafel, harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs; and a variety of toppings and dressings. 346-246-2561. www.cava.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gatsby Hospitality Group eyes late September for opening of new seafood place on Waugh Drive
Baked oysters will be among the offerings when Gatsby's Fine Seafood opens in September. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Following their conversion of Daisy Buchanan Lounge into an expansion of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse in late 2021, officials with Gatsby Hospitality Group are now announcing plans for a new upscale seafood concept, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, slated to open in late September.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
Yes! Resale shop gives back to private school in Tomball
Owner Brandon Langer (far left) opened the nonprofit thrift store in August 2021, which supports Crossbar Academy in Tomball financially. He is pictured alongside his staff at the Tomball store. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Brandon Langer started nonprofit thrift store Yes! Resale on Aug. 15, 2021, to support the...
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
Carey's Frozen Delights opens in new Missouri City storefront
Founded in 2014 as a franchise for Repicci's Italian Ice and Gelato, Carey's Frozen Delights will have its grand opening on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Pexels) An Italian ice and gelato dessert spot has opened in Missouri City. Carey’s Frozen Delights will host a grand opening at a new storefront at...
PMT YAS! Studio transitioning to new location in Friendswood
PMT YAS! Studio in September is relocating to its new location at 415 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. (Courtesy PMT YAS! Studio) PMT YAS! Studio in September is relocating to its new location at 415 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. The youth theater company is moving across Clear Creek from its previous location at 3800 FM 528, Friendswood.
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023
Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0