What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At A Gordon Ramsay Restaurant

It might surprise you to find out that Gordon Ramsay currently operates 53 restaurants worldwide, ranging in size and style from tiny sleek airport bars and spray-painted pizza joints in London to a one-of-a-kind Michelin-starred restaurant located in a breathtaking hotel in Bordeaux, France. Four of those restaurants are Hell's Kitchen restaurants, designed after the wildy popular 20-season show of the same name — where two teams battle it out and get whittled down until only one chef is left standing. The first of the TV-inspired restaurants was established in Las Vegas, followed by locations in Dubai, Lake Tahoe, and Southern California.
Guy Fieri Responded To A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Fan Theory

When you think of Guy Fieri, you probably picture the outspoken chef with frosted tips and sunglasses secured to the back of his tanned head while driving a flashy convertible to his next destination restaurant. Who envisions the star chef without directly thinking of his popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?"
Cracker Barrel Just Announced Some Major Menu Changes

Back in 1969, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was founded by Tennessee's Dan Evins to meet a need that, at the time, seemed almost impossibly modern (via About Cracker Barrel). A little more than a decade prior, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation making the American interstate highway system a reality, per The United States Army. Eisenhower wasn't the architect of the vision, nor of the highway, but his having greenlit the funding of what would eventually make today's nearly 50,000-mile network of federally maintained roadways happen (via Federal Highway Administration) was a dream come true for many Americans.
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It

Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
See Jennifer Lopez's Rehearsal Dinner Dress and Brunch Look from Georgia Wedding to Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an in-depth look at her Georgia wedding weekend wardrobe in the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter  Over the past two months, Jennifer Lopez has delivered a bridal wardrobe that proves exactly why she's a style icon. On Thursday, Lopez revealed two more gorgeous dresses from her Georgia wedding celebrations with husband Ben Affleck. In the latest installment of her On the JLo newsletter, the Marry Me actress shared photos of the two looks she wore before and after the couple's Aug. 20 wedding ceremony at Affleck's 87-acre...
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take

Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite

Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers

The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
It’s Corn (It’s Not Corn)

When the Peruvian-Chinese restaurant Chifa opened in Los Angeles in late 2020, its dessert grabbed Instagram’s attention instantly: almond jelly in the shape of a corn cob, from jelly cake creator Lexie Park of Nunchi. The dessert hinted at trompe l’oeil — illusions that trick the eye — while also finding footing in the uncanny valley. Pale white, the jelly corn looked like Bunnicula had gotten ahold of one of summer’s best ears, while a pastel purple version looked as though it had been grown on another planet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
If You Don't Want Bitter Wings, Take Michael Symon's Advice

Chicken wings are one of the most popular meat dishes in America — per The New York Post in 2017, one poll suggests the average American will consume over 18,000 wings in their lifetime. Given all that consumption, Americans preparing their wings at home is a common occurrence and chef Michael Symon has some advice for people taking that task on.
Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
