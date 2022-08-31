Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
How much money does Guy Fieri make from ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'? The celebrity chef's career highlights
Guy Fieri, known for his spiky beach blond hair and a massive appetite, is the highest-paid celebrity chef on cable television. The 54-year-old is the host of the highly acclaimed "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive" and "Guy's Grocery Games" on the Food Network. Recently, Fieri used his new-found fortune to buy...
What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes At A Gordon Ramsay Restaurant
It might surprise you to find out that Gordon Ramsay currently operates 53 restaurants worldwide, ranging in size and style from tiny sleek airport bars and spray-painted pizza joints in London to a one-of-a-kind Michelin-starred restaurant located in a breathtaking hotel in Bordeaux, France. Four of those restaurants are Hell's Kitchen restaurants, designed after the wildy popular 20-season show of the same name — where two teams battle it out and get whittled down until only one chef is left standing. The first of the TV-inspired restaurants was established in Las Vegas, followed by locations in Dubai, Lake Tahoe, and Southern California.
Guy Fieri Responded To A Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Fan Theory
When you think of Guy Fieri, you probably picture the outspoken chef with frosted tips and sunglasses secured to the back of his tanned head while driving a flashy convertible to his next destination restaurant. Who envisions the star chef without directly thinking of his popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?"
Cracker Barrel Just Announced Some Major Menu Changes
Back in 1969, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was founded by Tennessee's Dan Evins to meet a need that, at the time, seemed almost impossibly modern (via About Cracker Barrel). A little more than a decade prior, U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation making the American interstate highway system a reality, per The United States Army. Eisenhower wasn't the architect of the vision, nor of the highway, but his having greenlit the funding of what would eventually make today's nearly 50,000-mile network of federally maintained roadways happen (via Federal Highway Administration) was a dream come true for many Americans.
Business Insider
I'm a fast food reporter who just tried In-N-Out for the first time and I was completely disappointed
I just made my first trip to California, and as a fast food reporter, trying In-N-Out was high on my list of priorities. With just under 400 units as of 2021, the West Coast burger chain punches far above its weight in terms of fans and media attention. In-N-Out is...
Popculture
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Chick-Fil-A Is Testing A Trendy New Menu Item — Here's Where To Find It
Not many fast food restaurants draw a queue of cars in their drive-thru that will happily wait an average of 10 minutes before they can even order food. People love Chick-fil-A so much that they seem to find the patience (via Business Insider). There's plenty to like about the brand including its focus on employee welfare, food quality, and its commitment to using cage-free chickens by 2026.
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
Allrecipes.com
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back a Comfort-Food Favorite
Fast food makes you feel good -- at least mentally if not always physically. There's something comforting about ordering a meal that you know may not be the best choice for your health or your waistline but that's familiar and tasty. Most, if not all, adults know they can get...
New Menu Items Added to National Fast Food Locations
Throughout the second half of 2022, new menu items are being added to favorite restaurants with substantial fanfare. Buffalo Wild Wings: Saucy Chicken SandwichBuffalo Wild Wings Instagram.
Melissa Clark’s Dinner In One Will Be Your Go-To Fall Cookbook
The concept behind Melissa Clark’s new cookbook, Dinner in One, is exactly as advertised: every recipe—from miso glazed salmon with sugar snap peas, to butternut squash cavatelli, to a ricotta olive oil pound cake—can be done in a singular pot, pan, or bowl. The beloved New York...
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cooks These Meals in Under 40 Minutes
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond knows how to whip up delicious meals in record time. Here are some of her best recipes that can be prepared in less than 40 minutes.
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
Bobby Flay’s 4 Light Summer Salads to Take to a Labor Day Picnic
Chef Bobby Flay has some of the best recipes to enhance your end-of-the-summer BBQ with a light touch.
Eater
It’s Corn (It’s Not Corn)
When the Peruvian-Chinese restaurant Chifa opened in Los Angeles in late 2020, its dessert grabbed Instagram’s attention instantly: almond jelly in the shape of a corn cob, from jelly cake creator Lexie Park of Nunchi. The dessert hinted at trompe l’oeil — illusions that trick the eye — while also finding footing in the uncanny valley. Pale white, the jelly corn looked like Bunnicula had gotten ahold of one of summer’s best ears, while a pastel purple version looked as though it had been grown on another planet.
If You Don't Want Bitter Wings, Take Michael Symon's Advice
Chicken wings are one of the most popular meat dishes in America — per The New York Post in 2017, one poll suggests the average American will consume over 18,000 wings in their lifetime. Given all that consumption, Americans preparing their wings at home is a common occurrence and chef Michael Symon has some advice for people taking that task on.
