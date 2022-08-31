Read full article on original website
Related
DL-Online
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 03-PR-22-1603 In Re: Estate of Persys Piersall, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on the 12th day of October, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. a no-appearance hearing will be held in this Court at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated August 17, 2012, and for the appointment of Karen Ugelstad, whose address is 16606 38th St SE Mapleton, ND 58059 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 8/15/22 Referee Susan Solheim District Court Dated: 8/15/22 /s/ Sarah Schlauderaff, Deputy Court Administrator, Renelle Fenno The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom. If you wish to participate, contact Court Administration for the remote hearing information prior to the hearing date. SERKLAND LAW FIRM Timothy G. Richard MN# 028371X 10 Roberts Street P.O. Box 6017 Telephone: (701) 232 – 8957 Facsimile: (701) 237 – 4049 e-mail: trichard@serklandlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97425.
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Sept. 3-14
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Winton “Wint” Johnson
Winton Dommer (Wint) Johnson, 85, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Wint was born on February 16, 1937 to Winton and Margaret (Dommer) Johnson in Moorhead, MN. He grew up in Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1955. He joined the ROTC while attending NDSU. After graduating in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Wint served active duty at Fort Sill Oklahoma and later served as Company Commander of the Army Reserve Unit in Detroit Lakes. In 1960, he married Sharon Jacobsen with whom he shares two children Margaret and Katherine. That same year, Wint went to work for Lightowler Johnson in Fargo, ND, eventually becoming the ‘Johnson’ when he became a partner in the firm.
DL-Online
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DL-Online
Girls swimming and diving: Detroit Lakes falls to Park Rapids in dual season opener
PARK RAPIDS – In the 2021 finale, Detroit Lakes finished 1-2 in the final event to rally for a 97-89 victory and prevent the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team from finishing the season with an undefeated record in dual meets. In the first dual meet of 2022,...
DL-Online
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/02/2022 For Payment 08/05/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 16,015.84 MINNESOTA UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE 3,236.88 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,606.98 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 4,328.01 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 5,000.00 NORTH COUNTRY TRAIL ASSOCIATION 4,000.00 Boit Excavating 9,500.00 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 20,392.75 CENTRAL SPECIALTIES INC 10,000.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,842.50 DANS SERVICE CENTER 2,318.19 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 12,503.40 DETROIT PAINT & GLASS 4,097.00 SANFORD HEALTH 2,067.75 ESSENTIA HEALTH 3,006.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,130.00 F-M FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE INC 8,319.42 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 11,777.26 FARGO CITY 13,127.48 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,413.95 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 344,899.94 Swanston Equipment Co 12,342.50 G & R CONTROLS, INC. 4,782.25 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 2,535.80 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 28,142.41 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,403.16 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 12,267.00 Towmaster 131,639.00 HOUGH INC. 2,067.29 UNITED REFRIGERATION INC. 2,729.43 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,836.00 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS,L.L.C. 17,250.09 L & M ROAD SERVICES 15,107.25 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,109.98 LEGAL SERVICES OF NORTHWEST 2,730.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,015.64 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 10,429.76 WSB & ASSOC INC 10,481.75 M-R SIGN CO INC. 10,268.94 80 Payments less than $2,000 28,158.10 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,203.21 Final Total: 805,082.91 (Sept. 3, 2022) 98303.
DL-Online
Man accused of police chase in Pine Point
Trulo Austin Adams, 27, of Jordan, Minn., has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, in the early morning hours of July 15, a White Earth police officer was on duty and parked in the Pine Point School parking lot just off of Pow Wow Highway in Ponsford. He saw a vehicle with no lights traveling northbound on the highway. The officer pulled out onto the highway and tried to pull over the vehicle, which did not stop and picked up speed.
DL-Online
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS P
BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on September 7th, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 14th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning, Zoning, and Land Use, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Raymond & Kristine Johnston 27185 Little Floyd Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 22966 Co Hwy 21 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0197.000 Section 26 Township 140 Range 041; 26-140-41 PT SW1/4 SW1/4; PT NE1/4 SW1/4: COMM SW COR SEC 26 E 782.20’ TO POB; N 38.20’, ELY 358.22’, N 927.34’, NELY 428.01’, W 998.76’, S 945.47’, E 487.77’, S 390.48’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for storage units and onsite sales. Application was tabled from the August 10th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Jill L Mohn & Kevin J Mohn 34172 Camp Cherith Rd Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 23938 Highview Oaks Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID number: 24.0237.000 Section 31 Township 140 Range S 720’ OF NE1/4 OF NE1/4 W OF HWY #59 EX .21 AC FOR HWY APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential for proposed Tracts A and B. 2. APPLICANT: 2J2 Investment Group LLC 1415 W Gateway Cir S #9 Fargo, ND 58103 Project Location: TBD Sayler’s Beach Rd Lake Park, MN 56554 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 18.0176.000 Section 27 Township 139 Range 043; GOVT LOTS 8 & 9 LESS PLAT SAYLER’S BEACH EST AKA 31 AC; Tax ID number: 18.7018.002 Section 34 Township 139 Range 043; LOT 5 REF:18.0233.001 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1. Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential. 2. Request a Preliminary Plat for two (2) riparian lots and seven (7) non-riparian lots to be called THE PRESERVE AT STAKKE LAKE. 3. APPLICANT: Christopher & Heather Siverson ET AL 6053 Wildflower Dr S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 11620 E Lake Eunice Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 17.1364.000 Section 26 Township 138 Range 042; WOODLAWN PARK 1ST LOT 5. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for retaining walls. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (Sept. 3, 2022) 98148.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Aug. 29-31
2:30 p.m., Shoplifting of products totaling less than $300 at a business is under investigation. 2:33 p.m., ATV went by a Lake Park store at a high rate of speed. Juvenile was located and admitted to conduct, noting he was late for football practice and knew he had done wrong. A warning was given.
DL-Online
Crime spree in Becker County tied to same man
DETROIT LAKES – In the span of minutes, Detroit Lakes Police Dispatch received calls regarding a robbery, an assault and a theft at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to court papers, at 1:36 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Officers were dispatched to assist a woman who was...
DL-Online
Girls tennis: Detroit Lakes falls in tight battles against Moorhead and Staples-Motley
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls tennis team came up short against Staples-Motley and Moorhead in its home triangular on Tuesday. After falling to the Spuds 5-2, the Lakers went the distance with the Cardinals in a 4-3 loss. Abby Noll and Amaya LeCleir picked up a No. 1 doubles win over Amy Rollins and Georgia Kruchten, while Megan Lunde and Claire Pazdernik beat Corinne Olson and Kenzie Erickson at No. 2 doubles. Allie Bolar beat Heidi Zimmerman 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles for the Lakers' third point.
DL-Online
Court news: St. Paul man gets prison for bringing drugs into DL; DL man sentenced for stealing guns
DETROIT LAKES — Timothy Satin Thigpen, 36, of St. Paul has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime. A felony first-degree drug charge was reduced, and a third-degree drug charge was dismissed, in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Aug. 4,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DL-Online
Soccer roundup: Meyers' hat trick lifts Lakers over Hillcrest; Girls struggle against Bemidji
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes boys soccer team picked up its second road win of the season on Thursday afternoon. The Lakers (2-1) beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (1-1) 4-3 behind Noah Meyer’s second hat trick of the season. He leads the Lakers with seven goals in three games.
DL-Online
Girls soccer: Lakers snubbed by Crusaders at home
DETROIT LAKES – The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team is still searching for its first win after Tuesday night’s match against St. Cloud Cathedral at Rotary Park. The Crusaders (1-1-1) beat the Lakers (0-3) 2-0, with both goals coming in the first half. Callie Serzak and Madison Wenner found the back of the net in the win.
DL-Online
Teen injured when two off-road vehicles collide on Hwy 113
DETROIT LAKES — A 13-year-old boy was injured when the ATV he was driving collided with another ATV on Highway 113 in Mahnomen County on Friday. Sawyer Wayne Erickson, 13, of Climax, Minn., was taken to St. Mary's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet.
DL-Online
Avian flu confirmed in west-central Minnesota turkey flock
LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A commercial turkey flock in Meeker County, Minnesota, tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, after increased bird mortality over last weekend was reported and testing was completed. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the flock of 128,599 turkeys was immediately quarantined after...
DL-Online
Football: Lakers throttle Otters in season opener, Carrier brothers combine for six first-half touchdowns
DETROIT LAKES – If there were any doubts as to why the Carrier brothers are headed to the University of Minnesota to play football after high school, they were put to bed on Friday night. Ethan and Mason Carrier combined for six touchdowns in the first half in the...
DL-Online
LIVE AT 7 p.m.: Sheyenne vs Davies & Fergus Falls vs Detroit Lakes on WDAY Sports+ Game of the Week
WDAY Sports+ will be airing two livestreams on Friday, September 2 for the 2022 High School football season. Catch all the action here . The Game of the Week matchup is between the Sheyenne Mustangs and the Davies Eagles. You can catch that game on WDAY Sports+ and WDAY XTRA, with pregame coverage in the WDAY 6 p.m. newscast and kickoff at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0