Father of Player Released By Patriots Has Message for Bill Belichick
New England waived Devin Asiasi earlier this week after drafting him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
AthlonSports.com
Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
Shorn and reborn: Chase Winovich hopes to be with the Cleveland Browns for a long time
BEREA — Chase Winovich saw his nine-year growth of dyed-blond hair hit the salon floor, and the personal transformation soon marked what he believes could be his football rebirth. The then-New England Patriots edge rusher was alone in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, working out in the offseason. While meditating, he said he fell asleep...
New England Patriots great rips offensive dysfunction: ‘Josh McDaniels’ team looks more like the Patriots’
New England Patriots great Ted Johnson is stunned by how dysfunctional the team’s offense has been this summer as they
CBS Sports
Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'
If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring
General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Bills Worked Out Three Players
McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role
Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday
Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
CBS Sports
Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/3: T-Shirts, Free Agents, and General Lameness
Welcome to Labor Day weekend! We keep the lights on here at the OBR, but most of our staff is enjoying the weekend and taking a break before the craziness of the regular season starts. I’ll keep these newswires rolling as long as the local media continues to feed us...
What the 2022 49ers Have in Common with the Undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins
Behold the blueprint for the 2022 49ers.
Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history
Every year since 1966, the Super Bowl has given NFL teams the chance to prove who the league champions are
CBS Sports
Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Out for season with rib injury
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't...
ManningCast schedule: 10 NFL games on deck for Eli and Peyton in 2022
Retired New York Giants great Eli Manning and his older brother, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, took the NFL world by storm a year ago. Their alternate version of the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast — known as the ManningCast — became one of the most influential shows on television.
