Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond

I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
AthlonSports.com

Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
CBS Sports

Ravens mascot gets grim diagnosis after being carted off field with injury: 'He's going on injured reserve'

If you have any experience as an NFL mascot, you might want to give the Baltimore Ravens a call, because it appears they're now in the market for new one. The Ravens had a mascot, but that mascot is now out for the season after suffering an injury during halftime of Baltimore's preseason win over Washington on Saturday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Poe the Raven has been placed on "injured reserved."
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Underwent surgery in spring

General manager Joe Schoen revealed Thursday that Golladay underwent an unspecified "procedure" that resulted in him missing some time back in spring, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Golladay dealt with hip, knee, groin and rib issues while suiting up for 14 games with the Giants last...
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
Yardbarker

Bills Worked Out Three Players

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Calitro: Could take on starting role

Calitro is a candidate to take on a starting role at inside linebacker after Blake Martinez was released Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Calitro was a late-July addition to the squad and was initially a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he stood out during the preseason slate, racking up 11 solo tackles, five pressures, a recovered fumble and two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) over 101 snaps. Calitro has played primarily on special teams over the past two seasons between the Broncos and Bengals, but he did see a fair amount of action on defense in his first two NFL campaigns with Seattle and Jacksonville. Rookie Micah McFadden could be the more likely candidate to take over Martinez's starting role for the Giants, but even in that scenario Calitro's role should get a boost.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday

Cleveland (neck) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Cleveland suffered a throat injury during an Aug. 1 practice and has been sidelined since. However, the third-year wideout returned to practice Wednesday and appears in line to be ready for Week 1. The 2020 seventh-round pick has mostly operated on special teams during his first two NFL campaigns, but he could be in store for a bigger offensive workload in 2022 with Tim Patrick (knee) on season-ending IR.
CBS Sports

Michael Thomas: Let go by Cincinnati

The Bengals released Thomas on Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Thomas made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for a trio of waiver claims. The veteran defensive back appeared in eight games last year, registering 18 tackles across 229 snaps (87 defensive).
CBS Sports

Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Out for season with rib injury

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Sharpe is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for the entire 2022 campaign, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Sharpe missed the final two exhibition games after leading the team with 44 yards during the preseason opener. His injury wasn't...
