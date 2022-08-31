Read full article on original website
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse in Independence will close permanently on Sept. 9. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the restaurant’s owner announced the closure and thanked customers for their years of support. “It’s with a heavy heart that I say that September 9th will...
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
Imagine owning something for 150 years. With the average life expectancy, we probably won’t be able to personally own anything for 150 years but there are other ways around that. Over three hundred farmers in Iowa celebrated having farmland in their families for over 100 and 150 years of...
Monday, Aug. 29, the city council held a work session to review the results of the traffic study performed as part of its consideration of the Kwik Star zoning request for the property at Quarry and College Drive. The study did reveal demonstrable traffic flow concerns at the intersections of Locust Road, College Drive and Quarry Road that goes back to Dunning Springs Park.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured after the Grant County Sheriff’s Office alleges he rear-ended a van with a mother and three children inside Wednesday morning. Officials responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash with injuries, which happened on Old Highway 18 in Wingville Township.
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins unveiled this year’s corn maze on Thursday. Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years. Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing. Iowa State Patrol asks for holiday travelers to drive safe. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa State Patrol is asking people to...
