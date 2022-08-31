Read full article on original website
College Colors Day at the Alabama State Capital
Montgomery, AL – Cocky and the SGA leaders met with Gov. Kay Ivey in Montgomery on Thursday, when she honored the contributions of Alabama’s public universities and declared Friday, Sept. 2, as College Colors Day. The Governor shared “Look who’s here! The annual College Colors Day proclamation ceremony is a favorite tradition at the Capitol. A special thanks goes to the Alabama Higher Education Partnership, the SGA students and mascots for all that they’ve done and are doing for our 14 public universities. Now let’s kick off football season!”
Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has one of the longest constitutions in the world. In 2020, voters gave the legislature the authority to reorganize the 1901 constitution; Alabamians have the chance to shorten it with a vote scheduled for this November’s election. This is some of the wording that’ll...
Alabama: Convicted sheriff cites judge’s status in challenging case
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The judge who sentenced a longtime Alabama sheriff to prison following his conviction on theft and ethics charges wasn’t licensed to practice law at the time, the defense argued in asking a court to overturn the verdict and punishment. Attorneys for Mike Blakely, who was automatically removed as Limestone County sheriff […]
State: ‘No Jurisdiction’ in Blakely’s filing to set aside his conviction
The State has responded to former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's filing that his trial judge was not properly licensed or authorized to practice law during his trial.
Hearing on voting machine lawsuit is today
A judge will hear a motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the use of vote counting machines today in Montgomery at 9:00 a.m. The lawsuit was originally brought by Republican primary candidate Lindy Blanchard and State Rep. Tommy Hanes. The candidates had originally sought to bar the use of the vote tabulation machines in the May 24 Republican primary.
Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022’s midterm elections
Democrats in Georgia see their power on the rise after narrowly winning its presidential votes and both U.S. Senate seats in the past two years. But success at the state level has not yet materialized, and the 2022 midterms are proving to be a challenge. After losing in 2018 by about 55,000 votes, Stacey Abrams […] The post Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022’s midterm elections appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Alabama wants to make birth centers harder to open. Midwives and birth workers are pushing back.
A small band of midwives gathered beneath Montgomery, Ala.’s towering Mothers of Gynecology monument and a sky that threatened rain. The monument’s three sculpted metal figures, reaching 15 feet tall, honor Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey, enslaved women who underwent painful gynecological surgeries in the 1840s at the hands of a white Alabama doctor, without consent or anesthesia.
Archibald: Matrix and former employees end court battle, calling cease fire – for now
This is an opinion column. The Alabama-based covert intelligence company Matrix LLC and its Florida spawn Canopy Partners LLC – two groups linked to political and corporate intrigue in the two states, have for a year been locked in a scorched-earth battle of mutual destruction. Part of that played...
Alabama schools take down Pride flags, change LGBTQ bathroom access as new law takes effect
Savannah Tryens-Fernandes is a member of The Alabama Education Lab team at AL.com. Her position is supported through a partnership with Report for America. Contribute to support the team here. Alabama schools returned this month with new policies in place regarding LGBTQ students and the discussion of sexual orientation and...
GreeneTrack has closed after tax ruling, other casinos will follow
After a July tax bill that was higher than monthly revenue, GreeneTrack casino in Eutaw closed for business over the weekend. GreeneTrack, the state’s second oldest dog track and only minority owned, non-Native American casino, was rocked in June by an Alabama Supreme Court opinion enforcing a 13-year-old tax assessment claiming the track owed more than $106 million in taxes and fees. The opinion also essentially implemented a new tax structure for electronic bingo casinos in the state, which stacked state taxes – for which the casinos had historically been exempt – on top of gaming taxes.
Alabama gas prices decline ahead of Labor Day, following national trend
ALABAMA (WKRG) — After gas prices soared across the country in the wake of the war in Ukraine, the cost of gas in Alabama has steadily declined in Alabama since June, according to GasBuddy. That’s a welcome trend for travelers concerned about gas prices ahead of the Labor Day weekend. It’s also a startling reverse […]
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
Alabama Attorney General: court upholds conviction of Jackson Co. man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s attorney general announced the upholding of a 2020 conviction on Wednesday. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the conviction of Christian James Street, 25, for two counts of attempted murder of two police officers in December 2020.
VA Director pens letter to veterans, encouraging them to enroll in VA system
The Executive Director of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi writes an open letter to Alabama veterans, encouraging them to enroll in the VA system. This letter comes after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law earlier this month, expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
Chilean man arrested in north Alabama for alleged Tennessee, Oregon crime spree
A man from South America who was identified in a series of crimes in Tennessee and Oregon was recently arrested in Madison County, according to online jail records.
Program Provides Medical Service in Rural Communities
There’s a shortage of doctors in rural communities across the country. And that means those areas — lack adequate of healthcare services. But there’s a program in Selma — working to address the health needs of people in west Alabama. The Rural Health Medical Program provides...
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
