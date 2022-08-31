ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Kingston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe#Volunteers#Colonization#Japanese
NECN

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
HARWICH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Heading into primary day, several races expected to boost voter turnout

SPRINGFIELD — Several contested races, statewide and locally, are on the line Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats head to the polls for the Massachusetts primary elections. By the end of Tuesday, voters will have narrowed down the choices for a number of the state’s top offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, to one representative from each party. The primary election is the last step before Election Day on Nov. 8.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
wgbh.org

The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne

A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

What to watch for in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 3, 2022…..Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama’s first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday’s primary election.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing

More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy