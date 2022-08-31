Read full article on original website
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Massachusetts
A fluffy and beloved treat has been selected as the best sandwich in Massachusetts in a new report from Reader's Digest. The news outlet released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme,...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Steamship Authority employee assaulted by customer in Ferry parking lot on Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A parking lot attendant working for the Steamship Authority was assaulted by a customer Thursday night while working at a Falmouth Ferry boat parking lot. The employee was stationed outside of the Palmer Avenue Parking Lot just after 6:00 p.m. to direct customers to park at the Authority’s secondary lot on Thomas B. Landers Road because the Palmer lot was full.
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities
The late founder of Yankee Candle definitely knew what to do with the fortune he made from selling all those candles. Michael James Kittredge II owned a home that dreams are made of. If there is any amenity that you can think of, this house had them all!. Recently, the...
10th annual Ride to Remember focuses on Western Mass. heroes
SPRINGFIELD — The 10th annual Ride to Remember on Saturday was very different from all others. But then its focus this year was different from all others. Instead of nearly 100 miles, this year’s Ride to Remember was 50 miles long. In previous years, it began in downtown...
Health officials announce 2nd human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year
The second human case of West Nile Virus in the state this year was announced Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said a male in his 70s was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County in an area that was already known to be at “moderate risk.”. The...
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Missing boater’s body recovered at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich
HARWICH – Harwich Fire reports that Harwich Police requested them to respond to Saquatucket Harbor at 3:50 AM Saturday morning to assist searching for a missing boater. The boater, who was planning on fishing with family this morning was last seen Friday night as he headed to the boat to prepare for the trip.
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
Heading into primary day, several races expected to boost voter turnout
SPRINGFIELD — Several contested races, statewide and locally, are on the line Tuesday as Republicans and Democrats head to the polls for the Massachusetts primary elections. By the end of Tuesday, voters will have narrowed down the choices for a number of the state’s top offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, to one representative from each party. The primary election is the last step before Election Day on Nov. 8.
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
The surprising way those beach plane banners get airborne
A summer day at the beach could be viewed as something of a time capsule. Sure, folks now have smartphones and moisture wicking swimwear, but much has remained largely unchanged for decades: the smell of sunscreen. The sound of the gulls. Books being read in an umbrella’s shade. Kids of all ages splashing in the surf.
Is drought followed by rain causing tree branches to fall?
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Having dehydrated grass due to drought conditions is one issue, but having to possibly worry about safety concerns in your front yard is another. Tree branches have been breaking off and falling on Barbara Harting's Framingham, Massachusetts property. Harting has been trying to figure out why, checking in with her arborist about the issue.
What to watch for in Tuesday’s Massachusetts primary elections
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, SEPT. 3, 2022…..Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama’s first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday’s primary election.
This Hidden Oasis in Falmouth Offers an Unforgettable Glamping Experience
Camping has never been my thing, but “glamping” sure is. If you’re interested in becoming one with nature while having access to exquisite accommodations, escape to AutoCamp Cape Cod. You are far from “roughing it” here, but it will give you a chance to slow down and take in the beauty that the Cape and surrounding areas have to offer.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Thursday
Three $100,000 prizes were the largest lottery prizes won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. One of the tickets was from the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at Market Basket in Billerica. The other two tickets were from the game “Millions.” One of the tickets was sold...
Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing
More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
