stcroix360.com
Osceola bridge replacement options enter third phase of review
Process to analyze costs and benefits of three primary alternatives. Three build options continue to be considered for the new bridge. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is currently working along with MnDOT conducting an environmental assessment of the choices. The project team is using a three-step process to thoroughly...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Home on a cul-de-sac for sale in Hudson
Enjoy all the charm of river life in Hudson with easy access and privacy. Nestled among pine trees and beautiful landscaping, this home in the Stonepine association overlooks a gorgeous backyard with a pond. Natural light pours in the floor to ceiling windows in the great room. You will love...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
wpr.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
Hudson Star-Observer
HOPE Grove: a place in the woods for all children
The pandemic put a lot into perspective. For Angela Mann, an occupational therapist, it was a matter of the best educational experience for her children. After doing some research, she learned quite a bit about the importance of play and nature in a child's learning. Mann was home with her...
Hudson Star-Observer
Pierce County marriages
Michelle Kathleen Schmitt, Somerset, and Austin Jason Alman, White Bear Lake; marriage date: Aug. 27. Kathleen Louise Gilbertson, Hudson, and Larry Kenneth Annis, Star Prairie; marriage date: Aug. 26. Marissa Elspeth Luna, Minneapolis, and Jonathan Bradley Burgoon, Minneapolis; marriage date: Aug. 20. Hattie Constance Larson, Woodville, and Steven Allen Freshwater,...
Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday
Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years. The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids. It's offering coupons that are valid until...
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE)-Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery services from Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron and Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hudson Star-Observer
Wayne H. Neumann
Wayne H. Neumann, age 71, of Somerset, WI, passed away on August 29, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born on October 11, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to Werner and Josephine (Arnao) Neumann. He grew up in New York and, after graduating from St. Paul’s School, went to Michigan Tech University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. Wayne relocated to Somerset, WI where he began his career at 3M, eventually retiring after almost 30 years as an Environmental Engineer. It was while in Somerset that he met Brenda Stoos, and two would be married in August 1983, enjoying 38 years together and being blessed with three amazing daughters.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
fox9.com
Car crashes into building, shortly after new owners finalize purchase
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local veterinarian is cleaning up after a car crashed into their recently purchased new location in Brooklyn Park. Allied Emergency Veterinary Service purchased the property on 93rd Avenue North Friday, only for owners to show up Monday morning and discover a huge hole in the building.
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
ktoe.com
Jensen, teachers union trade shots over his education plan
Critics and Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen are exchanging harsh words over his pledge to convert very-low-performing public schools — including Minneapolis — into charter schools, self-governed schools or non-public schools. Education Minnesota teachers union president Denise Specht (SPECK) calls Jensen’s ten-point education plan “the greatest hits of failed and discredited policies from the last 20 years”:
Longtime Lake Street business closing doors after more than a century
MINNEAPOLIS — "My grandfather started it in 1907, he came across from Germany in the late 1890's," Owner Janet Schatzlein said. Schatzlein Saddle Shop has called Lake Street home for 115 years. The walls still hold the family's history and the neighborhoods. "Their were bridal paths around Lake of...
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
Hudson Star-Observer
Celebrate art and other things to do this weekend
Seasons Gallery will host its September First Friday on Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m. featuring fiber artists Barb Bend and Mary Jo Scandin. Bend’s artistic journey gives her the opportunity to reach into a deep and meaningful place where she can begin to respond to the cultural influence of our times. Through her passion for discarded fabrics, notions, wires and random assortment of items, Bend is able to create beautiful and whimsical sculptures that will surely excite the senses.
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin doesn’t stop at stop sign, crashes into truck & camper
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Five people in Wisconsin were injured after a driver reportedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and crashed into a truck that was pulling a ‘large’ camper. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a crash involving a...
