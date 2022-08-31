Wayne H. Neumann, age 71, of Somerset, WI, passed away on August 29, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Wayne was born on October 11, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY to Werner and Josephine (Arnao) Neumann. He grew up in New York and, after graduating from St. Paul’s School, went to Michigan Tech University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. Wayne relocated to Somerset, WI where he began his career at 3M, eventually retiring after almost 30 years as an Environmental Engineer. It was while in Somerset that he met Brenda Stoos, and two would be married in August 1983, enjoying 38 years together and being blessed with three amazing daughters.

