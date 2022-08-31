Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Battle of meme coins has been won by…
It is no secret that the crypto market was taken aback after the 19 August sell-off. Market skeptics continue to warn about the dire conditions in the macro scenario. Among the losers of the sell-off are the prized meme tokens: Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Both the tokens were enjoying their respective bullish activity until the crash.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
dailyhodl.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors Should Stay Away From Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Over a Dozen Other Altcoins
CNBC host Jim Cramer is advising investors to avoid meme assets and altcoins after the Federal Reserve announced further interest rate hikes. In a new Mad Money segment, Cramer says that investors should steer clear from meme tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). He also cautions against...
u.today
XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Futures Now Supported by Indian Crypto Exchange Bitbns
Indian crypto exchange Bitbns has announced that it now allows users to trade futures in Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP. It also offers trading via Tether (USDT) margined perpetual swaps in a slew of other cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and the native BNS token.
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Lose Weekend Gains As Whales Take Profit
In a tweet on Friday, Santiment Feed revealed that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu whales took advantage of the recent price rallies to profit on their positions as the dog-themed tokens started to see major market corrections. The on-chain analytics platform noted the correlation of whale activity with the market top.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What Tends To Happen to Crypto Markets in the Month of September, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst is looking at the performance of the crypto markets in the 12 years to determine how digital assets will likely fare this month. In a new video update, popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 766,000 YouTube subscribers that nine out of the last dozen Septembers have seen Bitcoin (BTC) finish in the red.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Aiming to Achieve Millions in Profit for Holders
This famous saying developed to serve as a motivational quote for getting wealthy. As humans, one of our primary focuses is to become wealthy, and this is one of the primary reasons why most people work daily, with some running two jobs or more. Unfortunately, life can be a bit...
dailyhodl.com
Over Half of All Daily Bitcoin Trading Volume on Crypto Exchanges Are Bogus, According to New Forbes Study
The majority of Bitcoin daily trading volume on exchanges is fake, according to a new report from Forbes. Forbes examined 157 crypto exchanges around the world and concluded that more than half of the exchanges’ reported Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume “is likely to be fake or non-economic.”. Trading...
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
bitcoinist.com
2022 Crypto Takeover: Big Eyes Coin and its Cuteness Could Make a Litterbox out of Polygon and Ripple Token!
Meme coins have become part of the cryptocurrency universe although Bitcoin (BTC) initially brought digital currency as a form of decentralized payment. Cryptocurrency doesn’t have to be serious and sombre, transactions can happen with cute animals like the dog of Dogecoin (DOGE) or the ape of Apecoin (APE). Big...
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?
While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Robinhood Adds Support for Cardano Ahead of Highly Anticipated Network Upgrade
Popular commission-free trading platform Robinhood, which allows users to buy a number of financial assets including equities, options contracts, and cryptocurrencies, has listed the popular smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA). The platform now supports a wide number of cryptocurrencies after first launching its offering back in 2018, with BTC and...
bitcoinist.com
Bitfarms Reports Higher BTC Production Following Increase In Miner Revenues
Public bitcoin miners have had a difficult couple of months since the price of bitcoin dropped below the $30 level. The digital asset’s mining revenues had plummeted with the price and had brought down the cash flow on bitcoin miners with it. Despite this decline, some bitcoin miners are taking the bear market head-on, using this as a time to build.
