One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
NOLA.com
Red Bull Street Kings battle of the brass bands is back
It’s been nearly a decade, but high-octane energy drink Red Bull is back in town to pit some of the city's baddest brass bands against one another to claim the title of kings of these here streets. Although the 2010 and 2013 Red Bull Street Kings events were held...
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
myneworleans.com
NOMA Called to the Camera: Black American Studio Photographers
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – From photography’s beginnings in the United States, Black studio photographers operated on the developing edge of photographic media to produce beautiful portraits for their clients, while also making a variety of other photographic work in keeping with important movements like pictorialism, modernism, and abstraction. Called to the Camera illustrates the artistic virtuosity, social significance, and political impact of African American photographers working in commercial portrait studios during photography’s first century. The exhibition is among the first to focus exclusively on this national cohort of artists and entrepreneurs, while situating that group within a broader inclusive history of picture-making. Called to the Camera reframes the history of American photography by placing Black photographers and subjects at the center of that story, arguing for a reconsideration of how historians and institutions evaluate and display photography.
DaBaby Concert in New Orleans Cancelled Due to Low Ticket Sales
Wow, it looks like DaBaby’s streak of bad luck may be continuing. NOLA.com reports that his Friday (Sept. 2) concert at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center has been canceled, due to low ticket sales. The promoters of the concert, Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester and Greg Pulver, said that the show is simply postponed for a […]
NOLA.com
Former U.S. Attorney: Shades of Gotham City in today's New Orleans
“Gotham isn't a city anymore. It's a battleground.”. This sober assessment by Police Commissioner Gordon in the fictional "Batman" stories could have been acquired from the daily headlines of The Times-Picayune | Nola.com. For example, Aug. 24: “Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day;” “LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris;” and “Cantrell says she 'picked no sides' at sentencing of teen robber.”
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘Enough is Enough’ | Family of teen girl shot at party calls on killer to come forward | New Orleans News
'Enough is Enough' | Family of teen girl shot at party calls on killer to come forward. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A high school...
whereyat.com
Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love
New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
KSLA
‘She made friends anywhere;’ Family remembers basketball-lover killed while offloading plane at New Orleans airport
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Loved ones of Jermani “Jerm” Thompson, a 26-year-old tragically killed while working at Louis Armstrong International Airport, will remember her as a fun-spirited lover of basketball. “She was a basketball guru; do anything you ask her to do. What you need me to do,”...
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
verylocal.com
Labor Day events in New Orleans
The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
Leaders of Recall Effort Say Cantrell’s Racism Claims are Lies
As the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell begins to heat up, the Mayor issued her first statement regarding the effort. "The recall effort to undermine and discredit the first Black woman Mayor of New Orleans is quickly being exposed as a Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda."
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
NOLA.com
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
myneworleans.com
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?
There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has fired its communications director, Timothy David Ray, after FOX 8 questioned her decision to hire him, and found potential issues with Ray’s contract and invoices. It comes just a day before the State Ethics Board was also set...
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
NOLA.com
Last Pinkberry in New Orleans will soon close, new plans include beignets, ice cream
The arrival of September means it’s the final days for the last of three Pinkberry locations still open in New Orleans. Meanwhile new developments are taking shape for what will replace this and its related frozen yogurt shops around the city. The changes come after the Stumm family, which...
New Orleans Man Blames Mayor Cantrell After Being Beat Down in Front of His Family in His Driveway
A New Orleans father shared a recent unfortunate experience in support of recall efforts against Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Erick Sanchez told WGNO that he was returning home last Wednesday night when he noticed a driver speeding down his street. Sanchez says he motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate down General Taylor Street.
