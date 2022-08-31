ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis area community reacts as some schools remove books under new state law | St. Louis News

By Zennie Abraham
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
State
Missouri State
NBC News

In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability

Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Mobile Media#Smartphone#K12#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KMOV

Homicide detectives called after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 19-year-old man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:19 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene the man was laying on his back on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL

There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy