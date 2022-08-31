St. Louis area community reacts as some schools remove books under new state law | St. Louis News

Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO