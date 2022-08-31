St. Louis area community reacts as some schools remove books under new state law | St. Louis News

Read full article on original website
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
Four from St. Louis area up for 2023 ‘Missouri Teacher of the Year’ award
2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year will step down and recognize the new 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year come this Oct.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tempers flare at Rockwood School Board meeting over member’s comments | St. Louis News
Tempers flare at Rockwood School Board meeting over member's comments. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The district’s new Superintendent Dr. Curtis Cain reinforced that the...
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability
Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
Residents in St. Louis' 3rd Ward fed up with growing bulky trash problem
ST. LOUIS — "That stuff in the corner and the stuff by the blue dumpster have been there," said concerned third ward resident, Nannie Williams. Williams calls the "stuff" in an alley behind her home in north St. Louis a nasty eyesore. She says the broken toilet, dirty loveseats,...
KSDK
If you're in St. Louis County, don't put your mail in the blue post boxes
Chesterfield, Town and Country, and Clayton are warning residents after break-ins in blue postal boxes. An investigation is ongoing.
St. Louis County family takes in children after their parents died
A family in south St. Louis County welcomed three children into their home after both parents tragically passed away.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over ‘In God We Trust’ signs | Dallas News
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. They want the signs taken down...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri woman indicted for $204,095 in fraudulent loans from federal pandemic program
(The Center Square) – A St. Peters, Missouri, woman was indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for alleged fraud in obtaining $204,095 in loans from a program intended to help small businesses during the pandemic. Trashunda M. Harrison, 36, was indicted on two counts of bank...
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 19-year-old man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:19 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene the man was laying on his back on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
St. Louis police told City Justice Center was too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were told the Justice Center downtown was too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice" Thursday, according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. The City Justice Center was open...
Two officers hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis
Two officers were treated at a hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals Wednesday evening during a disturbance call.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Files Motion to Free Lamar Johnson
Kim Gardner is asserting Johnson's innocence for the second time
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis
Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
