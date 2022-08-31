Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey City Gets The Dubious Honor Of Being Unaffordable For Millennial RentersOssiana TepfenhartJersey City, NJ
Isolated on an island, a Gothic-style hospital was built to treat smallpox patients for the first time in the U.S.Anita DurairajNew York City, NY
Candlelight vigil held at Diversity Plaza to remember Hurricane Ida victimsKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Related
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
East New York is not coming in September 2022
Fall TV begins this month, and that includes many of the new shows on various networks. Sadly, East New York is not one of the new arrivals this month. It’s time for fall TV to get started. That’s the case every September, and we look forward to the rush of content. There are some favorites returning, but we’re also getting some new TV shows to trial.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022
Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
protocol.com
Uber is recruiting users in its congestion pricing fight
A number of New York-area Uber users received a surprising message this week. It wasn’t an offer for free rides; instead, it was an email from the ride-hailing service imploring them to “tell the MTA that their proposed increase in fees and your lack of accessible subways or bus lines leaves you flat out of options for getting where you need to.”
spottedbylocals.com
Hidden gems in New York City
New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
Afternoon Addition: NYC commuters are the most stressed in US, study says just in time for Labor Day service changes
A J train arrives at the Myrtle Broadway station in Bushwick, Brooklyn. There will be several planned train service disruptions over Labor Day, but not in the Bushwick area on the J line. A recently published Grub Street article describes a week-long "vacation" in the neighborhood. The subway disruptions to expect in NYC over Labor Day weekend, why the city might have the most stressful commutes in the country, vacationing in Bushwick, and more links from around the city and beyond. [ more › ]
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
RELATED PEOPLE
It's official: NYC continues to be the priciest city to be a tenant in
When it comes to real estate in New York, nothing surprises us anymore. So when we learn that, according to Zumper's national rent report, "New York City remains the priciest city in the nation," we just smile and move on with our day. According to the study, the median rent...
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
yonkerstimes.com
Rooney Mara, and 71% of New Yorkers Say Ban Horse Carriage Rides in NYC
Zogby Poll shows overwhelming support for a horse carriage ban follows a viral video of an elderly 28 to 30-year-old horse named Ryder collapsing on a New York City street. The Animal Legal Defense Fund and Voters for Animal Rights announced new polling results showing New York City voters overwhelmingly support a ban on horse-drawn carriages in the city.
Jamaican pride on display across NYC
NEW YORK -- Jamaican pride is on full display throughout New York City and the world as this year marks 60 years since the island gained its independence from the United Kingdom.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to some New Yorkers who are taking the milestone seriously and honoring their heritage in a big way.Designer and Jamaica native Terese Brown's newest collection includes some personal touches in the pattern."This is lignum vitae flower, hibiscus flower," she explained. "What the print symbolizes is taking all the national symbols with the doctor bird, the ackee fruit, the hibiscus and the lignum vitae flower and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: New York City is the most dangerous “Sanctuary Community” in America
(The Center Square) – As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to bus foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally to New York City, a new report reveals that the Big Apple is the most dangerous so-called “Sanctuary Community” in America. According to data compiled by the...
Flatbush residents cautiously optimistic about West Indian Day parade’s return after two-year hiatus
J'Ouvert attendees, wearing Grenadian paraphernalia, take in the scene at the celebration in 2019. Residents say what was once a universally anticipated culmination of a magical Brooklyn summer is now the source of ongoing anxiety in the community. [ more › ]
NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.
It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
Complicated Congestion Pricing Plan Could Pass in NYC — And Other U.S. Cities Too
Recently hundreds of New Yorkers, and those who move about the city, signed up to give their opinions on a new congestion pricing plan, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) idea to combat traffic in the southern parts of Manhattan and raise revenue for infrastructure improvements. The MTA is holding six of these town halls to help assess the possible impact of adding a new, potentially hefty toll for private vehicles entering the designated business district. With three minutes apiece to speak, supporters and detractors at Tuesday's hearing voiced their takes on the hot-button issue, at times very passionately, late into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shirleen Allicot revisits life growing up where Queens meets Brooklyn
Kick off this school year on a trip down memory lane with Shirleen Allicot! Did you know Shirleen is from both Brooklyn and Queens? She's one of the few who can make that official claim since she literally grew up smack-dab in the middle of Ozone Park and East New York. She even had two addresses!
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
manhattantimesnews.com
“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”
Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
Here are the most expensive NYPD lawsuits from this year
NYPD cars with sirens on the street With decades-old misconduct and officers with multiple cases driving high payouts, New York City is on track to spend far more on lawsuits against NYPD officers this year than any other year in recent memory. [ more › ]
Comments / 0