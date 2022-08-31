ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station | Ruptly News

Family attacked by mob outside CTA Red Line station. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago police are investigating after a family was attacked and robbed...
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

13-year-old battling brain-eating amoeba moved to hospital in Chicago

13-year-old battling brain-eating amoeba moved to hospital in Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A 13-year-old Florida boy battling a rare brain-eating amoeba after a...
CHICAGO, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop

Mother, daughter attacked at South Side Red Line stop. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother and daughter were attacked Monday after stepping off the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bridgeview, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

A CBS 2 photojournalist is almost hit head-on by street racer

CHICAGO (CBS) --   An illegal stunt driver caught on camera doing donuts on Columbus Drive early Thursday morning. A CBS 2 photojournalist captured the video and spoke to an officer on scene who said essentially there was nothing he could do.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Columbus and Montrose near where this happened and how this all played out.It all started when one of a CBS 2 photojournalists was driving into the station around 2:30 this morning. He said that stunt driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and almost collided with him head on. What happened...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Orlando Park, IL, look no further than these top restaurants. Plus, they offer plenty of atmosphere and options that make dining in Orlando Park, IL a special experience. So what are you waiting for? Make your reservations today and enjoy some delicious food!
ORLANDO, FL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
BROOKFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Street racer caught on camera drifting and nearly hitting cars on Columbus Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street stunts and drifting captured on camera exclusively by CBS 2 as illegal maneuvers face increasing scrutiny by lawmakers.The latest incident happened overnight as a street racer going the wrong way almost collided with a CBS 2 photographer near Columbus and Balbo.The driver was caught on camera doing donuts, sending up plumes of smoke, and forcing another car to swerve out of the way. The driver was drifting through red lights, holding up traffic, and driving in oncoming traffic.A Chicago Police squad car eventually pulled up next to the driver, but let him go, and said that's...
CHICAGO, IL

