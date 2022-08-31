Read full article on original website
Related
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Neena Pacholke was found dead in her home by police officers who were conducting a welfare check on Aug. 27 Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke's cause of death has been confirmed by police. Neena, a television news anchor for ABC television affiliate WAOW in Wausau, died on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the age of 27. "The Wausau Police and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office have confirmed that 27-year-old Neena Pacholke died as a result of suicide," the Wausau Police Department said in a release via Facebook. Noting that September is Suicide Prevention...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida is suing the Biden administration's FDA for what Gov. Ron DeSantis called 'unreasonably delayed' approval of a state plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said he wondered whether politics or pharmaceutical lobbying could be blamed for the delay.
Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lengthy jail sentences for those who he claimed mishandled classified information
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the lengthy jailing of opponents of his who he claimed mishandled classified materials.
Comments / 0