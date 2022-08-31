Read full article on original website
14news.com
Cravens Elementary students learn new way to say Pledge of Allegiance
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cravens Elementary School students began learning a new way to say the Pledge of Allegiance. School officials said on Friday that they’ve taught students to sign the pledge in American Sign Language, to help deaf students feel more comfortable. “To see sign language pushed to...
WTVW
Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
wevv.com
Blood drive honoring a young girl's memory underway in Owensboro
The Kate Hayden Memorial Blood Drive is taking place on Friday. In 2006 Kate was tragically killed in a car accident while on vacation. Kate would have been starting second grade that fall. Friday's blood drive is taking place from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Bloodmobile in the...
14news.com
Free Narcan handed out at overdose awareness event in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday is National Overdose Awareness Day. Brightview Addiction Center in Henderson is highlighting the issue. In honor of National Overdose Awareness Day, the center handed out free Narcan with help from the Green River District Health Department. Officials say in the past year, more than 2,000...
wevv.com
Owensboro Fire Dept. looking for families of former firefighters ahead of dedication ceremony
The Owensboro Fire Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is asking for some help from the community. On Thursday, OFD said that it was looking for contact information for family members former OFD members Firefighter John Thornberry (d. 1927), Captain Church Guthrie (d. 1928), Firefighter Peter Cooper (d. 1933), or Captain James “Urey” Westerfield (d. 1954).
beckersspine.com
Dr. Joseph Polio performs Kentucky region's 1st ankle replacement
Joseph Polio, MD, performed the first ankle replacement surgery in the Owensboro, Ky. region, The Owensboro Times reported Sept. 2. Dr. Polio works with Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro and is the only foot and ankle surgeon in the region. He joined the practice in 2020...
wevv.com
Castle High School cancels Friday classes after gun search
Friday classes are canceled at Castle High School in Warrick County. A letter was sent out to parents from the principal saying a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times this week, and the weapon may still be in the school. The letter goes on to say Warrick...
wevv.com
Dubois County Museum to celebrate Grandparents Day
The Dubois County Museum will be serving up a sweet treat for visitors this month. The museum plans to celebrate Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11 with a special cookie for visitors. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is creating a custom Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36...
wevv.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
Owensboro, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Daviess County High School football team will have a game with Owensboro High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wevv.com
Hopkins County still needing bus drivers
The bus driver shortage is affecting school districts all over the Tri-State area, including Hopkins County. Hopkins County Schools says they do have a driver shortage, and they’re not alone in that. In fact, almost every school district in the Tri-State has dealt with this issue. Some are still...
wevv.com
Evansville Hadi Shriners planning 19th annual Motorcycle Toy Run
The Evansville Hadi Shriners are planning to hold the annual Motorcycle Toy Run towards the end of September. The 19th annual Hadi Shriners Motorcycle Toy Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, rain or shine. Registration for the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the...
Home Team Friday: Daviess County vs. Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County – 14 Owensboro – 24
yoursportsedge.com
Henderson Runs Past Christian County 43-14 (w/PHOTOS)
In a Friday night battle of the Colonels, Henderson County jumped on Christian County early to build a big halftime lead and cruised through an abbreviated 2nd half on the way to a 43-14 victory at the Stadium of Champions. Just as they did a week ago in a loss...
14news.com
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Two Kentucky Farms Bring Farm To Table Event To Town [PHOTOS]
Farmers are what make the world go round. They bless our lives with the hard work they do. Two Kentucky Farms have come together to host a Farm To Table Event. Farming is so much more than people realize. Farmers provide food to our homes each and every day. According...
Castle High School closed due to possibility of gun on campus
WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School were canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property. Police say one juvenile was taken into custody. On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it […]
wevv.com
USI waiving undergraduate application fees through September
The University of Southern Indiana is waiving undergraduate application fees through the month of September. The waived application fees is in conjunction with the College GO! campaign, sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. “We know the start of the college application process is an exciting time for prospective...
WTVW
Owensboro, Daviess County fans use rivalry for good cause
OWENSBORO, K.y (WEHT)- Sports without rivalries are nothing. On every level, in every sport- rivalries drive the whole enterprise, from the Red Sox and the Yankees in baseball- to Owensboro High School and Daviess County High School in high school football. Certainly- Friday night’s tilt between the Red Devils and...
