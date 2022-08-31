ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

World-Class Data Center Campus Slated to Come to Hutto

Hutto (Williamson County) – Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., have purchased over 220 acres from the City of Hutto, where they plan to build a world-class campus of data centers. The land is part of the Hutto Megasite, a massive tract for strategic development...
HUTTO, TX
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
papercitymag.com

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro

Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
LAGO VISTA, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

