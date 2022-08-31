Read full article on original website
virtualbx.com
World-Class Data Center Campus Slated to Come to Hutto
Hutto (Williamson County) – Dallas-based Skybox Datacenters and its partner, San Francisco-based Prologis Inc., have purchased over 220 acres from the City of Hutto, where they plan to build a world-class campus of data centers. The land is part of the Hutto Megasite, a massive tract for strategic development...
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Largest-Ever Geothermal Grid Under This Texas Housing Development Is Saving Homeowners Serious Money
The master-planned Whisper Valley community near Austin, Texas, is built atop an enormous geothermal grid. Geothermal heating and cooling is achieved by accessing the constant temperatures deep underground and then using water to circulate that temperature up above. It will eventually power every one of the 7,500 homes planned for...
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
fox7austin.com
Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber, Movability, and Transit Forward have released a directory of local coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and music venues located within a 15-minute walk of stations on CapMetro’s Red Line. "Not a lot of people know about those places," said Bill McCamley, Transit...
SNAP benefits backlog continues; state workers say they need help too
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said an increase in applications and staffing shortages has made the backlog even more challenging.
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
papercitymag.com
Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection
Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
Austin man who was once homeless maps camps springing up around the city, bringing light to crisis
In his final State of the City address Aug. 25, after eight years in office, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said, "Austin is poised to be the first major American city to end homelessness." While tents have disappeared downtown over the past year after voters reinstated Prop B, which banned camping...
Austin's housing market is expected to see a dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new real estate forecast projects a massive shift for the Austin market by next summer. The Knock real estate platform says that by July 2023, the Austin metro area is expected to see the most dramatic swing from a sellers' market to a buyers' market among the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
Two more Texas towns are considering leaving Capital Metro
Two more Austin suburbs – Lago Vista and Manor – have decided to hold an election this November to determine whether to pull out of their partnerships with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority. These elections follow Leander’s vote in May, where residents ultimately decided to stay with the transit organization.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
