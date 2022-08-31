The City of Brenham has a money problem. The problem is not that the City doesn’t have enough revenue. The problem is the City spends it as fast as it comes in…and the staff and Council members justify it by saying “we have to have this”. Under their proposed budget for the next fiscal year, property tax revenue is increasing over 18%, and overall revenue increases over 10%. That’s an additional $1.7 million in revenue by leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calling it a “zero net revenue budget”. Of course, we all know our property valuations have skyrocketed this past year. And while homestead property is capped at a 10% increase each year, commercial property has no such protection. Hence the 200 and 300% increases in valuation the property in downtown Brenham experienced this year. The valuation of my company’s downtown property almost tripled, which means we will be paying almost three times the tax that we did last year.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO