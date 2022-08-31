ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

wtaw.com

September Event Preview From The Destination Bryan Tourism Office

Chris Ortegon and Amanda Kile with the Destination Bryan tourism office visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about September’s First Friday in downtown Bryan, the resumption of shuttle bus service on Texas A&M home football game days between Kyle Field and downtown Bryan, and the second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors

A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

District 2 VFD Adds Second Large Water Truck to Brazos County

Until recently, the College Station Fire Department owned the only 3,000 gallon water tender in the county. Firefighter Travis Rollins says District 2, which covers the northeast portion of Brazos County, now has a similar truck. “They were always willing to to send it when we needed it, but it...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan, TX
kwhi.com

THE SPECTATOR: THE CITY HAS A MONEY PROBLEM

The City of Brenham has a money problem. The problem is not that the City doesn’t have enough revenue. The problem is the City spends it as fast as it comes in…and the staff and Council members justify it by saying “we have to have this”. Under their proposed budget for the next fiscal year, property tax revenue is increasing over 18%, and overall revenue increases over 10%. That’s an additional $1.7 million in revenue by leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calling it a “zero net revenue budget”. Of course, we all know our property valuations have skyrocketed this past year. And while homestead property is capped at a 10% increase each year, commercial property has no such protection. Hence the 200 and 300% increases in valuation the property in downtown Brenham experienced this year. The valuation of my company’s downtown property almost tripled, which means we will be paying almost three times the tax that we did last year.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SEVEN GRADUATE FROM BLINN VOCATIONAL NURSING PROGRAM

Seven graduates of the Blinn College District’s Vocational Nursing Program were urged to never stop learning during a pinning ceremony held recently at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The newest graduates completed Blinn’s blended online program, which includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
BRYAN, TX
Politics
News Channel 25

Hearne rapper now charged with 2 counts of capital murder

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Hearne resident who's been booked in the Brazos County Detention Center for several months has now been connected with the homicide of two people in Bryan. Jaime Jay Serna, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Officers were able to collect...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

NHS addresses dress code violations

Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Rain causes Still Creek flooding in residential areas, covering roadways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months without rain, a downpour Tuesday caught some residents off guard. Still Creek in Bryan flooded in multiple areas, covering roadways and trapping some residents. Angelita Juarez’s house located near Texas Ave. and State Highway 21 became an island as water cut off her access...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation

A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

