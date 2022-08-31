Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
September Event Preview From The Destination Bryan Tourism Office
Chris Ortegon and Amanda Kile with the Destination Bryan tourism office visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about September’s First Friday in downtown Bryan, the resumption of shuttle bus service on Texas A&M home football game days between Kyle Field and downtown Bryan, and the second annual Hullabaloo Blues Fest.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors
A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
wtaw.com
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
wtaw.com
District 2 VFD Adds Second Large Water Truck to Brazos County
Until recently, the College Station Fire Department owned the only 3,000 gallon water tender in the county. Firefighter Travis Rollins says District 2, which covers the northeast portion of Brazos County, now has a similar truck. “They were always willing to to send it when we needed it, but it...
kwhi.com
THE SPECTATOR: THE CITY HAS A MONEY PROBLEM
The City of Brenham has a money problem. The problem is not that the City doesn’t have enough revenue. The problem is the City spends it as fast as it comes in…and the staff and Council members justify it by saying “we have to have this”. Under their proposed budget for the next fiscal year, property tax revenue is increasing over 18%, and overall revenue increases over 10%. That’s an additional $1.7 million in revenue by leaving the tax rate the same as last year and calling it a “zero net revenue budget”. Of course, we all know our property valuations have skyrocketed this past year. And while homestead property is capped at a 10% increase each year, commercial property has no such protection. Hence the 200 and 300% increases in valuation the property in downtown Brenham experienced this year. The valuation of my company’s downtown property almost tripled, which means we will be paying almost three times the tax that we did last year.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves The Purchase Of The Former Macy’s Store And Adjoining Parking
The College Station city council unanimously approved spending $7.3 million dollars from the general fund to buy the former Macy’s store and adjoining parking. The vote followed recommendations from city manager Bryan Woods and chief economic development officer Natalie Ruiz to acquire the building to control future development of the property.
wtaw.com
New Highway Projects For The Bryan/College Station Area As Part Of The State’s Updated Ten Year Transportation Plan
The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan. Of the record $85 billion dollars to be spent statewide, more than $2 billion will be in the Bryan district. Nine projects in Bryan/College Station includes two new improvements. One is widening FM 1179 in Bryan three and a...
kwhi.com
SEVEN GRADUATE FROM BLINN VOCATIONAL NURSING PROGRAM
Seven graduates of the Blinn College District’s Vocational Nursing Program were urged to never stop learning during a pinning ceremony held recently at the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus. The newest graduates completed Blinn’s blended online program, which includes classroom, laboratory, and clinical...
Murky drinking water still running in Rockdale 2 years after funding approved for new pipes
"Feces brown," said Robert Spencer, holding his water filter.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
fox44news.com
Bicycle rider injured in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning. Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.
wtaw.com
A Brazos County Jail Inmate’s Mother Shares Complaints With County Commissioners
The mother of the man accused of the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan shared complaints about the Brazos County jail with county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting. Dixie Bollin opposes the detention center’s new electronic mail system that began last January. The sheriff’s office deputy...
News Channel 25
Hearne rapper now charged with 2 counts of capital murder
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Hearne resident who's been booked in the Brazos County Detention Center for several months has now been connected with the homicide of two people in Bryan. Jaime Jay Serna, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Officers were able to collect...
KBTX.com
E. 29th Street back open following motorcycle crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - East 29th Street is back open after being closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. Our reporter on scene says at least two people were taken to the hospital.
wtaw.com
Ten Brazos County Jail Inmates Booked This Week Include Holds For Federal Immigration Authorities
Brazos County jail booking records issued between Sunday and Friday of this week (August 28-September 2) indicate ten people were placed on holds for federal immigration authorities. That includes two men arrested on charges following traffic stops on Wednesday. A deputy Brazos County precinct three constable stopped a truck with...
Navasota Examiner
NHS addresses dress code violations
Many parents were outraged when they learned Navasota High School held a special assembly for female students only Wednesday, Aug. 24, to address dress code violations. The assembly was held three-days into the new school year. Because an assembly was not held for boys, parents argued “sexism” and felt girls were being singled out. Navasota High School Principal, Kristi Ramsey, confi rmed an assembly was held. She stated that in the first two days of school there have been at least 40-50 female students that had dress-code violations. Those violations included wearing crop tops, tank tops, jeans with holes in them and leggings without an appropriate shirt length that covers the buttocks.
KBTX.com
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Family and friends of Chase Sowders, Jasmine Maxwell, Payton Francis, and Justin Richard gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse Thursday afternoon seeking answers and justice for their loved ones. The group of four were killed the Saturday before Mother’s Day in 2020 after police say Ignacio...
KBTX.com
Rain causes Still Creek flooding in residential areas, covering roadways
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months without rain, a downpour Tuesday caught some residents off guard. Still Creek in Bryan flooded in multiple areas, covering roadways and trapping some residents. Angelita Juarez’s house located near Texas Ave. and State Highway 21 became an island as water cut off her access...
KBTX.com
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Moving out of your parent’s house as a young adult is exciting and scary, it comes with new lessons and experiences. What should be a day filled with boxes and smiles turned into a nightmare for one group of Aggies. “The girls were so...
wtaw.com
Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation
A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.
