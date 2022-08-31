ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things we learned from ECU’s season opener against NC State

East Carolina competed well against 13th-ranked NC State in the season opener, but came up short as Owen Daffer missed two kicks at the end of regulation, 21-20, on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates outgained the Wolfpack and shut them out in the second half, but ultimately came up a point shy where it matters most.
