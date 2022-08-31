ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US clears updated COVID-19 boosters targeting newest variants

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFzD9_0hcXQt4G00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.

The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge.

“You’ll see me at the front of the line,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press shortly before his agency cleared the new doses.

Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.

The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants.

“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told the AP.

The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations, using the original vaccines. Doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are for anyone 12 and older while Moderna’s updated shots are for adults — if it has been at least two months since their last primary vaccination or their latest booster. They’re not to be used for initial vaccinations.

There’s one more step before a fall booster campaign begins: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot. An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday — including whether people at high risk from COVID-19 should go first.

The first symptom you’ll get if you catch COVID-19

“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies. Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week.

The big question is whether people weary of vaccinations will roll up their sleeves again. Just half of vaccinated Americans got the first recommended booster dose, and only a third of those 50 and older who were urged to get a second booster did so.

It’s time for U.S. authorities to better explain that the public should expect an updated COVID-19 vaccination every so often, just like getting a fall flu shot or a tetanus booster after stepping on a rusty nail, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.

“We need to rebrand it in a societally normal-looking way,” rather than a panicked response to new mutants, Wherry said. “Give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations.”

Here’s the rub: The original vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19 for most generally healthy people, especially if they got that important first booster dose. It’s not clear just how much more benefit an updated booster will bring — beyond a temporary jump in antibodies capable of fending off an omicron infection.

Study: COVID-19 associated with increased risk of brain disorders 2 years after infection

One reason: The FDA cleared the modifications ahead of studies in people, a step toward eventually handling COVID-19 vaccine updates more like yearly flu shots.

First, FDA checked human studies of earlier Pfizer and Moderna attempts to update their vaccines — shots matching the omicron strain that struck last winter. That recipe change was safe, and substantially boosted antibodies targeting the earlier variant — better than another dose of the original vaccine — while adding a little protection against today’s genetically distinct BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.

But FDA ordered the companies to brew even more up-to-date doses that target those newest omicron mutants instead, sparking a race to roll out shots in less than three months. Rather than waiting a few more months for additional human studies of that recipe tweak, Marks said animal tests showed the latest update spurs “a very good immune response.”

The hope, he said, is that a vaccine matched to currently spreading variants might do a better job fighting infection, not just serious illness, at least for a while.

What’s next? Even as modified shots roll out, Moderna and Pfizer are conducting human studies to help assess their value, including how they hold up if a new mutant comes along.

And for children, Pfizer plans to ask FDA to allow updated boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds in early October.

It’s the first U.S. update to the COVID-19 vaccine recipe, an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year.

And the U.S. isn’t alone. Britain recently decided to offer adults over 50 a different booster option from Moderna, a combo shot targeting that initial BA.1 omicron strain. European regulators are considering whether to authorize one or both of the updated formulas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indy man found guilty of raping sleeping woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A 55-year-old Indy man has been found guilty of raping a sleeping woman in December of 2019. After a two-day jury trial, Muhammed Cross was found guilty of two counts of rape, each Level 3 felonies. Cross will be sentenced on Sept. 15. A Level 3 felony in Indiana carries a prison sentence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX59

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing child, last seen wearing a long […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Connersville parents charged with battery, neglect after hospital staff confirmed 2-month-old had broken ribs and skull fracture

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A married couple in Connersville has been formally charged with battery and neglect of a dependent, accused of leaving their 2-month-old-child with at least five broken ribs, a broken arm, and a fractured skull. Connersville police were contacted after Brittany and Michael Mengedoht brought their infant to the Reid Health emergency room […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#The Associated Press
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

Separate overnight shootings leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late early Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday night at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman accused of embezzling $270K from Indy radio, TV station

INDIANAPOLIS — A 52-year-old accounting specialist from Indianapolis has been charged with embezzling more than $270,000 from WFYI Public Media, which provides PBS television and NPR radio programming throughout Central Indiana. Mindi B. Madison has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and is set to make an appearance in federal court on Sept. […]
FOX59

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The 17-year-old is possibly headed to […]
FOX59

1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m. […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy