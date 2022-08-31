Great Lakes Museum offers Labor Day free admission to union members

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will offer free admission on Sept. 5 to all union members and union retirees, the museum announced Wednesday.

In addition to touring the museum, visitors also may participate in Freighter Golf, the museum’s annual hole-in-one challenge featuring two putting greens aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship.

Admission for paying customers to both the ship and museum is $17 for those ages 18 to 64; $16 for those older than age 65; and $14 for those ages 6 to 17. Admission is $6 less to see the museum only. Museum members also receive a discount and cost is free for children ages 5 and younger.

Tickets can be reserved and purchased ahead of time, visit nmgl.org ; however reservations are not required, the museum said.

Proof of union membership will be requested upon arrival.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is located at 1701 Front St., in Toledo. Hours of operation on Sept. 5 is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.