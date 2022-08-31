ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Great Lakes Museum offers Labor Day free admission to union members

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFTdo_0hcXPAki00

The National Museum of the Great Lakes will offer free admission on Sept. 5 to all union members and union retirees, the museum announced Wednesday.

In addition to touring the museum, visitors also may participate in Freighter Golf, the museum’s annual hole-in-one challenge featuring two putting greens aboard the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship.

Admission for paying customers to both the ship and museum is $17 for those ages 18 to 64; $16 for those older than age 65; and $14 for those ages 6 to 17. Admission is $6 less to see the museum only. Museum members also receive a discount and cost is free for children ages 5 and younger.

Tickets can be reserved and purchased ahead of time, visit nmgl.org ; however reservations are not required, the museum said.

Proof of union membership will be requested upon arrival.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is located at 1701 Front St., in Toledo. Hours of operation on Sept. 5 is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Union, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#National Museum#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Labor Day#Museum Ship#Great Lakes Museum
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy