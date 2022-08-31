Read full article on original website
Northeast Missouri man killed, 1 injured, in rollover crash Thursday afternoon
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed and another injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Gridiron Lights Week Two
The KTVO Tailgate Tour might've been in Ottumwa, but the KTVO Sports team didn't stop there. Highlights from Kirksville, Schuyler County, and Scotland County in Missouri to Ottumwa, Cardinal, and Albia in Iowa. Other local scores will be updated when made available.
Northeast Missouri woman and child injured in Wednesday morning crash
KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman and child were injured in a Wednesday morning crash in Knox County. It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Route K, about 1.5 miles east of Baring, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a...
Patriot Day returns for its 4th year to honor fallen Kirksville soldier
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Matthew Charles Lewellen Patriot Golf Day returned to Kirksville on Friday. The Kirksville Country Club hosted it's Fourth Annual Patriot Day in memory of the late Sgt. 1st class Matthew Charles Lewellen, a Kirksville native. Lewellen was killed in action during an ambush in November...
Residents safely escape Ottumwa house fire
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An early-morning house fire has caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to an Ottumwa home. Emergency first responders were called to the blaze just before 1 a.m. Friday at 1108 E. Mary St. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke emitting from the...
Authorities investigate theft of over $100,000 in pork products in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are investigating the theft of several thousands of dollars in pork products. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Ottumwa Police Department were contacted regarding stolen semi-trailers from JBS. Following a preliminary investigation, authorities say a semi was stolen from the area...
School bus carrying Eddyville students collides with pickup truck
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — A group of Eddyville students walked away unharmed Wednesday after a school bus they were traveling in collided with a pickup truck. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on 87th Street in rural Wapello County, just west of Ottumwa. According to Wapello County Sheriff Don...
Kirksville School District looking to move forward from COVID-19
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — One of the most important tools a teacher can have is being able to form a bond with their students. During the height of COVID-19, this was hard with the limited contact, and everyone wearing a mask, making it difficult for students to connect with their teachers.
Kirk Building renovation project right on track on Truman State campus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is right on track with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Since the building closed in late 2020, it has been primarily used for storage. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles informed KTVO that there...
Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
Lifelong Ottumwa resident celebrates 101st birthday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mary Ann Johnson, of Ottumwa, turned 101 on Friday. She said her secret to living a long life is her faith. I have gone through in my hundred years, practically everything. From depression, floods, accidents and more depression. I probably came in a depression and I'll go out of it in one," said Johnson. "But everything that has happened to me I have lost something, but I have always gained something else."
Kirksville School District works to overcome staffing shortages
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The number of educators leaving teaching is at an alarming rate, with eight percent of teachers leaving the profession every year. This is particularly hard for rural communities, who are struggling to find teachers to come to the area. The Kirksville School District has overcome the...
Scotland County Hospital board meeting draws support, concern
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A sudden leadership change at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis has caused conflicting opinions between some in the community. The Aug. 17 announcement of a new hospital CEO and COO left many wondering what prompted the sudden changes. But after first reporting about Tuesday's Scotland County...
How drones are helping farmers in the fields
NOVELTY, Mo. — A hot topic in agriculture was shown off at the 2022 Northern Missouri Research, Extension and Education Center's Field Day this week. Drones are a new piece of technology, helping farmers tend to crops without disturbing them with foot or tractor traffic. Donnie Hubble, the senior...
Ottumwa residents walk to raise awareness on mental health
OTTUMWA, Iowa — People were working to spread awareness on mental health on Thursday in Ottumwa. Wapello County’s Children’s Alliance hosted its first “Be the Light” Suicide prevention walk. This walk was created to bring awareness and increase access to mental health resources. Walk Organizer...
Bobby Lee Wood, 83, Playle and Collins Funeral Home
Bobby Lee Wood, 83, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville, Missouri, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He had been a patient there for a short time. Bobby was born on March 12, 1939, in Kirksville, to Herbert (Skinny) Alva Wood and Mary Wilma Wood, who preceded him in death. He married Julia (Judy) Rebecca Thompson on March 21, 1964; she survives. His son, Thomas Lee Wood, preceded him in death.
