OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mary Ann Johnson, of Ottumwa, turned 101 on Friday. She said her secret to living a long life is her faith. I have gone through in my hundred years, practically everything. From depression, floods, accidents and more depression. I probably came in a depression and I'll go out of it in one," said Johnson. "But everything that has happened to me I have lost something, but I have always gained something else."

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO