‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Review: Massive Production Gets Off To A Promising Start

There are times when Hulu’s 8-episode series “Wedding Season,” premiering on September 8th, plays like a relatively straightforward romantic comedy about two beautiful people who end up crossing paths during a crowded Scottish season of nuptials among mutual friends. However, it’s also a vicious thriller with a pretty high body count that has the tendency to explode in action sequences like it’s suddenly shifted into spy movie territory. The elevator pitch could be “Runaway Bride” meets “The Bourne Legacy” and the ability of creator Oliver Lyttleton (one of the original core writers of this website, for the record) and his writers to balance the extreme tones of “Wedding Season” is its greatest accomplishment. In an era of bloated streaming service shows that can’t stretch a feature film idea to the length of a TV season, it’s refreshing to see a program with such breakneck plotting as this one, a show that hits the ground running in its premiere and doesn’t let up from there, jumping genres and styles with remarkable confidence. In terms of sheer believable human behavior, it can get a little hard to maintain suspension of disbelief, but that’s where a remarkably likable ensemble will keep viewers engaged (pun intended). It may not be a perfect ceremony, but there’s really no such thing.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO