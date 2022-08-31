‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Review: Massive Production Gets Off To A Promising Start

Read full article on original website
‘First Omen’: Nell Tiger Free To Star In Prequel To ‘The Omen’ Horror Series
Nell Tiger Free had her first break-out TV role in “Game Of Thrones” as doomed scion Myrcella Lannister. But she really grabbed viewers’ attention in her starring role on Apple TV+‘s “Servant,” with its fourth and final season still to come. Now, Free is ready to jump onto the big screen, as Deadline reports she’ll star in “First Omen,” 20th Century Studio‘s prequel to “The Omen” horror movie series.
‘Hellraiser’ First Look: David Bruckner’s Take On Pinhead Hits Hulu On October 7
Yet another horror movie franchise gets the reboot treatment this Fall when “Hellraiser” hits Hulu in October. And for anyone who’s not a diehard fan of Clive Barker‘s Cenobites, the response to this news is, “why bother?” Despite ten films, the “Hellraiser” franchise has never been known for its quality. Its stories of puzzle boxes and pain-obsessed, interdimensional entities are also an acquired taste, even among diehard horror fans. So, what’s Hulu up to with this movie, and why should anyone care?
‘Desperate Souls, Dark City, & The Legend Of ‘Midnight Cowboy” Review: A Thorough, Thoughtful Historical Survey [Venice]
In the opening scene of Nancy Burski’s “Desperate Souls, Dark City, and the Legend of ‘Midnight Cowboy’,” Jon Voight tells a story. The actor recalls, with vivid intensity, the conclusion of principal photography for “Midnight Cowboy,” John Schlesinger’s 1969 film adaptation of James Leo Herlihy’s novel. They were in Texas, he remembers, shooting the opening sequence, when he discovered director Schlesinger crouched on the ground behind a car; he was having what appeared to be a full-on nervous breakdown, convinced they’d made a terrible, embarrassing film. Voight forcefully locked in on his director, and told him, with absolute certainty, “John, we will live the rest of our artistic lives in the shadow of this great masterpiece!”
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Watches Over A Miracle Or Does She? [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – At this point in his career, Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio continues to veer toward slightly unexpected choices. He broke through the global cinephile consciousness with 2013’s “Gloria,” a crowd-pleaser about a fiftysomething woman trying to find love in the discos of Santiago. He then tackled the story of a transwoman dealing with her boyfriend’s passing in “A Fantastic Woman.” That near masterpiece won him the Oscar for International Film, among other accolades, and made him an auteur you couldn’t ignore. Another surprising selection was “Disobedience,” a lesbian love affair set in a Jewish Orthodox community in London. And quizzically, he ended up directing an almost shot-for-shot English-language remake of the aforementioned “Gloria” this time starring Julianne Moore. Not what you’d expect. With that sort of career, it begs the question, what exactly drew him to “The Wonder,” a somewhat predictable period piece that just debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival?
11 Films Must-Watch Films In September: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ & More
After an uneven summer of new releases, we’re back in the fall season with two festivals either happening currently or right around the corner, with the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival debuting some of the buzziest upcoming releases. Along with some of the festival carryover – both from current fests as well as fests such as Cannes and Sundance from earlier in the year – there’s plenty more to seek out arriving on the big screens.
‘Wedding Season’ Review: ‘Runaway Bride’ Meets ‘The Bourne Legacy’ In This Sharp Genre Hybrid
There are times when Hulu’s 8-episode series “Wedding Season,” premiering on September 8th, plays like a relatively straightforward romantic comedy about two beautiful people who end up crossing paths during a crowded Scottish season of nuptials among mutual friends. However, it’s also a vicious thriller with a pretty high body count that has the tendency to explode in action sequences like it’s suddenly shifted into spy movie territory. The elevator pitch could be “Runaway Bride” meets “The Bourne Legacy” and the ability of creator Oliver Lyttleton (one of the original core writers of this website, for the record) and his writers to balance the extreme tones of “Wedding Season” is its greatest accomplishment. In an era of bloated streaming service shows that can’t stretch a feature film idea to the length of a TV season, it’s refreshing to see a program with such breakneck plotting as this one, a show that hits the ground running in its premiere and doesn’t let up from there, jumping genres and styles with remarkable confidence. In terms of sheer believable human behavior, it can get a little hard to maintain suspension of disbelief, but that’s where a remarkably likable ensemble will keep viewers engaged (pun intended). It may not be a perfect ceremony, but there’s really no such thing.
‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach Crafts A Callow But Enjoyable Tribute To Pre-Millennial Neurosis [Venice]
Man, the 20th century really thought it was something, didn’t it? Thankfully, in the middle of the 1980s, just when Western (read: American) culture was fully losing the run of itself in a frenzy of gum-snapping consumerism and prescription narcotics, Don DeLillo‘s “White Noise” appeared — you might almost say manifested — as a mischievous, mindbending 326-page reminder to the century that it wasn’t, in fact, all that. Now in 2022, Noah Baumbach brings us his canny but callow adaptation of that landmark novel, turning it into an amusingly curated museum of pre-millennial neurosis – one that’s undeniably enjoyable to walk around, freakishly well-made and weirdly dedicated to making the viewer feel like the last forty years or so never happened.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Says Season Two Is “Almost Like Four Different Movies”
“Andor” hasn’t even premiered on Disney+ yet, but “Star Wars” fans already anticipate the show being incredible. And there’s a lot for fans to be excited about as the show approaches its September 21 premiere date. For one, the show marks the return of Diego Luna as “Rogue One” fan favorite Cassian Andor. Tow, “Rogue One” co-writer Tony Gilroy returns to serve as showrunner. And three, Gilroy and the show’s creative team pushed for on-location shooting and practical VFX over extensive use of the Video Volume Wall like other recent “Star Wars” series.
‘Citadel’: Budget For The Russo Bros.’ Amazon Spy Series Swells To Over $200M
Netflix‘s most expensive movie ever this year, with their spy blockbuster “The Gray Man” costing well over $200 million. Now it looks like the brothers’ penchant for mega-budget productions has taken over their next project, the Amazon Prime Video series “Citadel.”. READ MORE: Kevin Feige...
‘I Came By’ Review: High Bonneville & George Mackay Star In Babak Anvar’s Bloated Thriller
It’s well-known by now that Netflix has a pretty lenient approach to storytelling when they support exciting filmmakers. You can sense that mentality in their massive productions, like Martin Scorsese finally getting to make “The Irishman,” with a three-hour running time. Or there are the countless smaller projects that run amok and usually aren’t entirely focused in their own right (see: many mid-budget Netflix Original Films, you know which ones).
‘Joe Dante’s Film Inferno’: The Iconic Director Discusses All Things ‘Gremlins,’ His Lost ‘Halloween,’ ‘Batman’ Films & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo goes back in time to explore all of the nooks and crannies of filmmaker Joe Dante’s film career with the director himself, who is currently out promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled, “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the takeover, Dante will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle‘s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
‘Women Talking’ Review: Jessie Buckley, Leads A Stellar Cast In Sarah Polley’s Tense Drama[Telluride]
TELLURIDE – The events at a secluded Mennonite colony in Bolivia during the late ‘00s spurred headlines around the world. Men from the extremely conservative religious group had raped multiple women in their community while they slept. They got away with it for years by using an anesthetic used for cows that rendered their victims helpless. When the women woke up in pain or accused any men in the community of violating them, they were framed as being “hysterical” and imagining things. After two women took matters into their own hands, setting a trap for one perpetrator, eight men ended up in custody. That horrifying tale was the inspiration for Miram Towes’ celebrated 2018 novel “Women Talking.” She described it as a “fictional response” to how the women might react if the male elders decided to forgive the rapists. In her first narrative picture in over a decade, Sarah Polley uses her considerable filmmaking talents to adapt Towes’ prose into a moving and harrowing feature.
Olivia Wilde On Her Roles In “Shitty Movies”: “I Did Those To Learn All The Cautionary Tales That Would Help Me Define Myself As A Director”
Well, the lead-up to the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival this year has been …dramatic so far. Speculation abounds as to why Florence Pugh‘s press for the upcoming film remains limited, as well as what may have happened between her and Wilde during production. And, of course, there’s the “he said/she said” dynamic between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the circumstances around why LaBeouf left the movie, with Harry Styles replacing him. So, the question remains: will there be any other drama before the film premieres on the Lido on September 5?
‘Fragments Of Paradise’ Review: An Conventional, But Captivating Documentary About Unconventional Filmmaker Jonas Mekas [Venice]
For a certain type of cinephile versed in the avant-garde, the name Jonas Mekas brings to mind a particular type of autobiographical filmmaking — one that prioritized the immediacy of a given moment over context or sometimes even narrative coherence. He was an Immensely prolific filmmaker, critic, archivist, and poet who, in his own words, immigrated to the US in the late ’40s “hungry, thirsty for art,” taking in everything he could.
New ‘Bones & All’ Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Premieres At The Venice Film Festival
There’s always a great selection of films competing at the Venice Film Festival every year for the coveted Golden Lion. However, the competition at the festival’s 79th edition looks especially fierce. So, who will walk away from the Lido this year with Venice’s top prize? How about one of the Netflix films in competition, like Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” or Noah Baumbach‘s festival opener, “White Noise“? Maybe Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin“? Or perhaps Darren Aronofsky‘s latest, “The Whale“?
‘M’: Joe Wright To Direct TV Series About Mussolini From ‘Bones And All’ Producer Lorenzo Mieli
Since 2017’s “Darkest Hour,” for which Gary Oldman nabbed an Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill, Joe Wright has had a rough go of it. His follow-up, “The Woman In The Window,” was first delayed, then shunted to Netflix because of the COVID-19 pandemic to negative reviews. Then last year’s musical “Cyrano” made barely a splash at the box office despite favorable reviews from critics. So, where does Wright go from here?
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Trailer: Walter Hill’s New Western With Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe Premieres In Venice
At 80 years old, Walter Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran director of influential action thrillers like “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Streets of Fire” has reinvented himself in recent years as a reliable gun-for-hire on prestige TV Westerns (“Deadwood,” “Broken Trail”) and crime movies like “Bullet to the Head” and “The Assignment” that fall somewhere between VOD schlock and ‘70s grindhouse revivalism.
‘Blonde’: Ana De Armas “Doesn’t Understand” Film’s NC-17 Rating, But Says Movie Had To Go To “Uncomfortable Places”
This year’s Venice Film Festival has several highly anticipated films in competition for the Golden Lion. But the festival’s most anticipated movie may arguably be Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde.” Based on Joyce Carol Oates’s 2000 novel of the same name, “Blonde” may be the biopic to end all biopics. It’s an intimate, unflinching look at the life and career of iconic actress Marilyn Monroe – so unflinching that the MPAA gave the film an NC-17 rating in March for “some sexual content.”
Bob Odenkirk Wants To Keep Making More Action Movies Like ‘Nobody’
Comedic actor Bob Odenkirk, best known for HBO‘s mature sketch series “Mr. Show,” got a second wind in his career sail when he played slimeball criminal lawyer Saul Goodman on the series “Breaking Bad.” That led to his own prequel series “Better Call Saul,” exploring Goodman’s transformation to courting the underworld. During the filming of the latter, the actor collapsed from a heart attack and Odkenkirk believes his intense training for his action film “Nobody” directly saved his life, as he revealed when talking to Howard Stern earlier in the year.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine’s Character Is Based On Canadian Author Jordan Peterson
There’s been a lot of drama in the lead-up to the premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling” at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Like Wilde’s drama with Shia LaBeouf, who exited the film before production. Or Wilde’s drama with lead actress Florence Pugh, who has distanced herself from the movie before its release. All of this drama, drama, drama is too much; or, at least, it’s getting in the way of the movie itself, which, until recently, had a lot of positive buzz about it.
