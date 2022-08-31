The Coast Guard Academy is disenrolling seven cadets for failing to comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after their requests for religious exemptions were denied and they were ordered to leave campus.The academy in New London, Connecticut, confirmed the disenrollments Tuesday, The Day newspaper reported. A lawyer for several of the cadets said they were told on Aug. 18 that they had to leave campus by 4 p.m. the next day.“They were escorted to the gate like they were criminals or something,” the lawyer, Michael Rose, told the newspaper.“No one helped them with travel arrangements or gave them...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO