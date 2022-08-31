Read full article on original website
Dr. Andrew Kahn Of Understood On Recognizing Learning Disabilities In Children And More – Exclusive Interview
Dr. Andrew Khan, psychologist at Understood, shared tips on how to recognize and help children deal with learning disabilities and how to manage mental health.
Teacher reflects on teaching AP African American Studies for 1st time
At high schools across the U.S. this school year, students will be able to take a brand new Advanced Placement course: AP African American Studies. The College Board, the nonprofit that operates the AP program, told ABC News that 60 high schools are participating in the new course's debut year, a pilot program that is kicking off this fall. The organization hopes to expand the course to all schools that would like to offer it by the 2024-2025 school year.
African American AP course now offered to high schools across the U.S.
For the first time in academic history, high school students across the nation now have the option to take an African American Advanced Placement course. As part of the new pilot program introduced by the College Board, which developed the course curriculum with high school teachers at Howard University, 60 schools across the U.S. will offer the new AP class as part of their fall curriculum. Additional schools are expected to be added during the pilot’s second year.
Army prep course aims to pull youth up to recruiting standards
While a man dissects a math problem on a whiteboard at the front of a classroom, some of his students call out responses while others hunch over worksheets at their desks. The scene might be mistaken for a high-school class were it not for the Army uniforms worn by the students and instructors and the posters highlighting Army values and a warrior ethos.
The Faculty Collage Concert remains a tradition for over 20 years, brings community to School of Music
The School of Music will hold its annual Faculty Collage Concert Sept.12 to showcase faculty talents to students, staff and the public. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor.
Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus
The Coast Guard Academy is disenrolling seven cadets for failing to comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccination mandate, after their requests for religious exemptions were denied and they were ordered to leave campus.The academy in New London, Connecticut, confirmed the disenrollments Tuesday, The Day newspaper reported. A lawyer for several of the cadets said they were told on Aug. 18 that they had to leave campus by 4 p.m. the next day.“They were escorted to the gate like they were criminals or something,” the lawyer, Michael Rose, told the newspaper.“No one helped them with travel arrangements or gave them...
