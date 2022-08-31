HCPH to host COVID-19 test kit drive-thru distribution event

NORWALK — Huron County Public Health (HCPH) will be hosting a drive-thru distribution event for COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits at HCPH’s main location in Norwalk.

3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday

Huron County Public Health, 28 Executive Drive, Norwalk, Ohio 44857

Test kits will be distributed at four kits per vehicle, while supplies last. Individuals with questions about the event can call HCPH at 419-668-1652 ext. 222.

HCPH encourages all eligible individuals to practice good hand hygiene by frequently washing your hands with soap and water and/or using hand sanitizer, stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested for COVID-19 if you develop symptoms.