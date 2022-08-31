Watch Live: Gov. DeSantis makes announcement with health officials in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Polk County Wednesday morning.

The governor is set to hold a news conference in Lakeland at 10 a.m.

DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement, but said the governor will be joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Agency for Health Care Administration Sec. Simone Marstiller.

The event will be held at LifeScience Logistics Distribution Center in Lakeland.

Channel 9 will livestream the news conference when it begins.

Cox Media Group