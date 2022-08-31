On 09/02/22 at approximately 9:00 AM, Wheaton Police Officers responded to the area of the 300 South block of Chase Street for a crisis intervention incident. An individual had barricaded themselves inside their residence and threatened self-harm with a knife. The individual was alone and there was no threat to the community. However, based on the large police presence, residents in the immediate area as well as the staff and students of Lowell School were asked to remain indoors for the duration of the incident. The Wheaton Police Department was able to peaceably resolve the incident and detain the individual. We appreciate the community's assistance and cooperation throughout the duration of this incident.

WHEATON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO