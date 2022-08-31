ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

UPDATE: Incident in 300 S block of Chase Resolved Peacefully

On 09/02/22 at approximately 9:00 AM, Wheaton Police Officers responded to the area of the 300 South block of Chase Street for a crisis intervention incident. An individual had barricaded themselves inside their residence and threatened self-harm with a knife. The individual was alone and there was no threat to the community. However, based on the large police presence, residents in the immediate area as well as the staff and students of Lowell School were asked to remain indoors for the duration of the incident. The Wheaton Police Department was able to peaceably resolve the incident and detain the individual. We appreciate the community's assistance and cooperation throughout the duration of this incident. 
WHEATON, IL
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
New Era Begins With Streator Police Department

There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin was officially sworn in Thursday as Streator's new police chief. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
STREATOR, IL
Overnight closures on Rowell Avenue in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of ongoing efforts to rebuild the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, in Joliet, a full closure will be required over three consecutive nights on Rowell Avenue to remove the existing bridge. To complete the work, Rowell...
JOLIET, IL
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
Court victory keeps boy close to his father

When a father gets divorced, it’s usually great if his children live nearby – and that was the situation for an Illinois dad and his 10-year-old son. However, according to court documents, the mother suddenly decided to move with the boy out of state, to North Carolina. Dad...
ILLINOIS STATE
Police Blotter for Friday, September 2nd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 63-year-old, Lamarris Creal, on a Grundy County warrant. He...
No Labor Day Parade In Streator

A longtime Labor Day tradition in Streator isn't happening this year. The annual Labor Day parade won't be part of the city's holiday celebration this time around. Folks with the Streator Chamber of Commerce say they don't have the resources available and in reaching out to other community organizations, they are experiencing similar difficulties.
STREATOR, IL
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
CPD: 25 arrested in gang-related narcotics investigations

CHICAGO — Police said they moved in and made arrests on three major gang investigations this week because Chicago typically sees increased violence on holiday weekends. Officers arrested 25 people and seized more than $100,000 worth of cocaine, more than $80,000 worth of heroin and around $130,000 in cash. The three undercover investigations have been […]
CHICAGO, IL

