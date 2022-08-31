Read full article on original website
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
‘Order out corridor’ safety proposal brings mixed feelings from Las Vegas community members
A proposal to help keep crime down in Las Vegas could soon be implemented around the city.
Drivers can expect delays on I-15 over Labor Day weekend, NDOT says
It's an extended holiday weekend, so figure motorists using Interstate 15 to get in and out of Las Vegas will experience some delays -- probably long ones -- near Primm and Mesquite.
Investigation: Extreme heat, long waits, late to class, students plead for bus changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students at a local high school are demanding to take their district buses again after they were told they'd have to take public transportation. Those students say their academics and health are suffering just trying to get to and from school every day. News 3...
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
Welfare of rescued dogs a focus in Nye County
Ensuring the welfare of hundreds of dogs, victims of an ongoing animal abuse investigation in Nye County, west of Las Vegas. This coming as a gruesome discovery yesterday of mass dog graves was made.
Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more supply chain issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California law could slow down your deliveries by taking thousands of truck drivers off the road. The Nevada Trucking Association said the gig worker law will drive some out of the industry and in return increase supply chain issues in Nevada. FOX5 reported on...
Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities.
Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s note: Destinee G., a source mentioned in this article, asked only her last initial be used out of concern for professional and personal retaliation for sharing her experience. Destinee G.’s period was late in February 2021. It wasn’t that abnormal. Until that year her menstrual cycle was irregular. But by the next month, she […] The post Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
New North Las Vegas watering assignments in effect
The fall seasonal watering restrictions went into effect on Thursday. The new mandatory watering assignments in North Las Vegas will stay in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
How to avoid costly heat-related car issues this time of year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday travel has already begun as the Labor Day weekend kicked off Friday, and experts recommend drivers check their cars as the heat can take a toll on them this time of year, sometimes even causing thousands of dollars in repair. Oscar Rodriguez owns a local autobody repair shop and said […]
Major traffic delays due to roadwork on I-15 southbound after Primm
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Both lanes on Southbound I-15 are now open to traffic. The freeway was reduced to one lane after Primm which caused a major traffic backup for motorists leaving Las Vegas Friday morning. Cal Trans was doing roadwork but wrapped it up around 7:45 a.m. to reopen the lane for traffic.
Helping the homeless who live in Las Vegas Valley flood control tunnels
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Their home is a lot different from yours. At any given time, those work with the homeless believe as many as 1,500 people are living in flood control tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Valley. Rob Banghart knows the streets of Las Vegas can be mean...
‘We are moving forward’: Las Vegas resident talks about his life as a trans man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley has continued to grow, one community living in the shadows has been expanding. The trans population is rising and for one, it’s a journey not many know about. “We are moving forward.” It’s been a long and bumpy road for Frankie Perez. The Las Vegas resident invited […]
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security
As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
