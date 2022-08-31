ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
Clark County, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Government
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As the heatwave throughout the valley continues, the threat to anyone outdoors remains constant, particularly those struggling with homelessness. Temperatures are expected to spike to 107 and 110 degrees this week making heat exhaustion and heat stroke even more of risk if you’re outside. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Families#Nevada State College#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Ndot
8newsnow.com

Shooting at Las Vegas gas station leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One person is dead after being shot in a parking lot of a Las Vegas gas station, police said. According to police, two people got into an altercation at a Circle K near Spring Mountain and Arville, when one person shot the other before fleeing the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Editor’s note: Destinee G., a source mentioned in this article, asked only her last initial be used out of concern for professional and personal retaliation for sharing her experience.  Destinee G.’s period was late in February 2021.  It wasn’t that abnormal. Until that year her menstrual cycle was irregular. But by the next month, she […] The post Anti-abortion centers: Unregulated, deceptive, and close as possible to abortion clinics appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police warn car buyers to be aware of VIN switching

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It can leave you out of hundreds or thousands of dollars and the DMV says it sees it happen every week. Thieves steal a vehicle and then get a vehicle identification number plate from a similar car. They put that in the stolen car and then try to resell the car. Unfortunately, an unsuspecting buyer who doesn’t check the VIN number gets a surprise when they try to register the car at the DMV. That is where they discover they have a car with a bogus VIN and the car is stolen. That leaves the buyer without the car and the money they paid for it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
8 News Now

How to avoid costly heat-related car issues this time of year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday travel has already begun as the Labor Day weekend kicked off Friday, and experts recommend drivers check their cars as the heat can take a toll on them this time of year, sometimes even causing thousands of dollars in repair. Oscar Rodriguez owns a local autobody repair shop and said […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security

As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy