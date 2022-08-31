Read full article on original website
Joanna Gaines Makes a Case For Putting a Table and Chairs In Your Laundry Room
The laundry room is probably the last place you’d expect to hang out in your spare time. But after putting a small table and chair into her laundry room a few years back, Joanna Gaines realized that this tiny room is the perfect spot to have a quiet moment to herself.
Bed Bath & Beyond 80% Off Warehouse Clearout Sale: Get $1 Mugs, $3 Bath Towels & $110 Bar Stools for $27
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Labor Day may...
This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level
This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
No Room For a Vanity? Meet the Two-In-One Mirror Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most apartments come with some counter space in the bathroom or, if not, at least enough room for a desk. But nothing beats the comforting and luxurious experience of sitting down at an actual vanity and taking your time in doing your full skincare or make-up routine. If, like me, you don’t have the square footage in your home to accommodate a dresser solely dedicated to getting ready, you know the struggle of leaning over a sink to get close to a mirror or pushing office supplies out of the way so you can lean your elbow on a flat surface to get your eyeliner wing jussst right. Well, we think we might’ve found the small-space solution to these (and other) problems, and it’s available at West Elm.
Customers Have Been Loving This ‘Quiet’ & ‘Multifunctional’ Cordless Vacuum That’s Now Over 75% Off
Either you’re Monica from Friends with cleaning or you put it off for as long as possible, there’s no in-between. Either way, you have to clean your home to make it a happy home. Sweep away the pet hair, clean the rugs, vacuum the house — it can be a lot. So whenever we can, we love finding products that customers rave about that can do multiple things at once. Vacuum cleaners have been stepping up their game lately, with many being multifunctional. Speaking of multifunctional, Amazon shoppers are loving this quiet, versatile vacuum that’s 76 percent off for a limited...
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: Do's and Don'ts of Dollar Store ShoppingMore: This Credit...
How To Tactfully Decline Splitting the Bill When Your Fellow Diners Ordered More
Many individuals are familiar with this common scenario when dining out in a group. You order a less-expensive meal, like a salad or bowl of soup, and have a glass of water. Meanwhile, other diners at...
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
Most valuable half dollar coins revealed – do you have any in your spare change?
YOU might be wondering if your old 50 cents coins are worth anything today – and luckily some are selling for a ton of cash online. All of these rare coins are quite valuable due to their mintage in the early 1800s. Half dollars were first stuck by the...
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
Apartment Therapy
Saving the world, one room at a time.
