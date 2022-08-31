ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Narcity USA

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property. This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.
Apartment Therapy

No Room For a Vanity? Meet the Two-In-One Mirror Shelf That’s Perfect For Small Spaces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Most apartments come with some counter space in the bathroom or, if not, at least enough room for a desk. But nothing beats the comforting and luxurious experience of sitting down at an actual vanity and taking your time in doing your full skincare or make-up routine. If, like me, you don’t have the square footage in your home to accommodate a dresser solely dedicated to getting ready, you know the struggle of leaning over a sink to get close to a mirror or pushing office supplies out of the way so you can lean your elbow on a flat surface to get your eyeliner wing jussst right. Well, we think we might’ve found the small-space solution to these (and other) problems, and it’s available at West Elm.
SheKnows

Customers Have Been Loving This ‘Quiet’ & ‘Multifunctional’ Cordless Vacuum That’s Now Over 75% Off

Either you’re Monica from Friends with cleaning or you put it off for as long as possible, there’s no in-between. Either way, you have to clean your home to make it a happy home. Sweep away the pet hair, clean the rugs, vacuum the house — it can be a lot. So whenever we can, we love finding products that customers rave about that can do multiple things at once. Vacuum cleaners have been stepping up their game lately, with many being multifunctional. Speaking of multifunctional, Amazon shoppers are loving this quiet, versatile vacuum that’s 76 percent off for a limited...
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
The Detroit Free Press

$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

