Continuance granted in Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial hearing, pushing next court date to November

The next steps in Jorge Masvidal’s ongoing legal trouble have been pushed back nearly three months.

At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Miami, Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court granted a joint continuance, agreed upon by both the prosecution and defense, that set a new pre-trial hearing date for Nov. 17 and a new tentative trial date of Dec. 5.

Masvidal’s trial tentatively had been set for Sept. 12 prior to Wednesday’s court proceedings.

Masvidal did not appear in person at Wednesday’s hearing, though his defense team and the state’s prosecution team did.

The basis for Masvidal’s defense team asking for more time stemmed from its contention that one of the officers on the scene at Masvidal’s alleged attack of Colby Covington refused to answer certain questions relevant to the case.

Judge James said he would issue an order compelling that officer to answer relevant questions from the defense.

In addition, the defense team may issue subpoenas ahead of the trial looking for call logs, text messages and other electronic communication histories from at least one officer on the scene of the alleged incident.

In March, Masvidal entered a written not guilty plea to single counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and criminal mischief after an alleged physical altercation with Covington outside a restaurant. Masvidal was arrested two days later by Miami Beach police and booked March 23. He posted bond of $5,000 and was released.

According to police reports, Covington fractured a tooth and suffered a wrist abrasion. He alleged Masvidal ran up to him from his left and punched him twice in the face outside Papi Steak restaurant.

A stay-away order was issued April 28 to Masvidal, who must keep 25 feet away from Covington and 500 feet away from Covington’s residence. He also is not permitted to contact Covington directly or indirectly. The stay-away order was granted because Covington said he is “in fear” of Masvidal after the alleged attack. Covington said he suffered injuries including a chipped tooth and concussion. Photos were later released of his face and watch.

In his only public comments, Masvidal has referred to the alleged incident with Covington as “a mutual combatance [sic] with another athlete.”

If found guilty, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery with additional penalties possible for the criminal mischief charge.