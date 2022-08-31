Read full article on original website
Jasper Mother and Son Raising Funds For Drowning Victims Families
Jasper, Texas - A Jasper 7-year-old boy and his mom are planning a fundraising effort to gather money for the families of three of the recent drowning victims in the Sabine River. According to Katlin Shawyer, she and Kolby Shawyer will be selling lemonade and baked goods in front of...
Vernon Parish Awarded GUMBO Funds
Vernon Parish, La - State Representative, Chuck Owen and Chamber CEO Logan Morris announced yesterday that Vernon Parish has been awarded funds from the GUMBO fund. Vernon Parish was awarded 11 million dollars to provide affordable high speed internet to the parish, specifically rural areas that do not have high speed internet options. The funds are set to be distributed over the next 18-24 months. This is a developing story and we will update as more details become available.
Down home Jamaican cuisine you need to taste in Leesville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Hey Cenla, how often have you wished your taste buds had the chance to entertain a wholesome, but adventurous meal? If you ever find yourself in Leesville, there exists a place called The Jamaican Spot. Located on South 5th Street, Romeo Thompson’s Jamaican homestyle meals fascinate the palette and share a piece of their hometown with Louisiana.
American Routes Shortcuts: Tommy McLain
Our guest is singer, pianist and octogenarian Tommy McClain, one of the last standing Louisiana swamp pop singers. He told us how much he enjoyed being on the road, singing for new audiences. Tommy is known in Louisiana for his hit 1966 cover of “Sweet Dreams” and his contributions to swamp pop. He’s also recorded gospel music, wrote songs for Freddy Fender and toured with the Dick Clark Road Shows in the 1960s. Tommy’s now back in the studio with Elvis Costello and producer C.C. Adcock and recorded a 2022 album I Ran Down Every Dream. Entertaining has been a constant for him since his early days in Pineville, LA singing for his family and listening to the Grand Ole Opry. But his whole path changed when he went to a concert nearby in Alexandria.
Four drown in high waters of Sabine River
Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief arrested for malfeasance in office
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Lecompte police officer and former Turkey Creek assistant chief of police, was arrested in August on several charges, including malfeasance in office. The arrest follows an investigation that began on August 8 by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, which uncovered that Christopher Lemaire, 38,...
Three Men Convicted in Lexie Doga Case
Beauregard Parish, La - Three men have been arrested in the case of a body being found burned in a car in Beauregard Parish. Lexie Doga, 26, was found deceased in November 2020. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake Charles at a residence where the three were staying. They eventually wound up in Beauregard Parish where officials found the burned body of Doga in a vehicle off Alston Cemetery Road. Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts all pleaded guilty to obstruction in Beauregard. First assistant D.A. Richard Morton said they each could receive up to twenty years in prison, due to a plea agreement. Pathology reports show there was a large amount of methamphetamine in the victim's system. But it's unclear if it was enough to have contributed to her death. According to an autopsy, Doga was already dead when the fire was started. The three men will go before Judge Kerry Anderson at 1:30 Friday afternoon for sentencing.
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022. The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Louisiana National Guard commissions 16 new officers
The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School at the 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commissioned 16 new officers at the Camp Beauregard post theater in Pineville on Aug. 13. OCS is an Army school geared to train soldiers to become officers. It is a rigorous course that prepares officer...
Mayor Misty Clanton Talks About GUMBO Funding
ALEXANDRIA — DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton was among the attendees of the inaugural Louisiana Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria, hosted by the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and the National Telecommunications & Information Administration. Clanton has long lobbied for broadband access for city residents — and for...
Injuries Reported In Motor Vehicle Crash In Creola (Creola, La)
Officials report that a vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station. The motor vehicle incident is reported to have taken place at a gas station located on Highway 71 near the intersection of Highway 3225 in Creola on [..]
Leesville man charged for logging fuel thefts
A Leesville man has been arrested for crimes related to logging equipment, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry. Bradley Keith Thomas, 28, was arrested on Aug. 22 by LDAF enforcement agents for two counts of theft of fuel and one count of simple criminal damage to property over $1,000.
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) - Circle K gas station locations are participating in a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1, 2022. “It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” Nathan Woodland, head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, said in a press release.
BREAKING: DeRidder man found guilty in attack of newspaper carrier
A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the Rosepine doorstep of James’ grandfather.
Texas Man on Most Wanted List
Sabine County, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Matthew Hoy Edgar to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. The convicted killer has been on the run since January when he failed to show up in the Sabine County Courthouse on the last day of trial. The jury that day convicted him of the October 31st, 2019 murder of 19-year-old Livye Lewis and then sentenced him to life in prison. A search for Edgar has covered Sabine County and surrounding areas, as well as locations in a few other states, but so far there has been no sign of the twenty-six year old. Law enforcement officials say Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous.
Three charged in death of woman found in burned car plead guilty
Three men charged in connection with the death of a woman found in a burning car near DeQuincy in November of 2020 have pleaded guilty to obstruction charges in Beauregard Parish. Dixon Fife, Michael Roberts and Morgan Douglas all pleaded guilty to the specific charge of obstruction of justice of...
Trial begins in newspaper carrier attack
Opening arguments began Tuesday morning in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish in the jury trial of the first of two men charged in the attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks. Douglas Paul James, 32, is pleading not guilty to a charge of second-degree battery for...
