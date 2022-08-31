Beauregard Parish, La - Three men have been arrested in the case of a body being found burned in a car in Beauregard Parish. Lexie Doga, 26, was found deceased in November 2020. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake Charles at a residence where the three were staying. They eventually wound up in Beauregard Parish where officials found the burned body of Doga in a vehicle off Alston Cemetery Road. Morgan Douglas, Dixon Fife and Michael Roberts all pleaded guilty to obstruction in Beauregard. First assistant D.A. Richard Morton said they each could receive up to twenty years in prison, due to a plea agreement. Pathology reports show there was a large amount of methamphetamine in the victim's system. But it's unclear if it was enough to have contributed to her death. According to an autopsy, Doga was already dead when the fire was started. The three men will go before Judge Kerry Anderson at 1:30 Friday afternoon for sentencing.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO