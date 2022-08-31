ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Skeletal remains of ‘Baby Girl’ found in Tennessee 37 years ago finally identified as a missing Indiana teen

By Marlene Lenthang
TODAY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says

A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
SULLIGENT, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Indiana#Genetic Genealogy#Dna#Fbi#Tbi
q95fm.net

Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

TBI: Skeletal remains of girl found in East TN in 1985 identified

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that DNA analyses connected the skeletal remains of a girl that were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County to a teenager reported missing out of Indiana in 1978. The April 3, 1985, discovery of skeletal remains followed about seven years after […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee

Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KOLR10 News

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
CBS Detroit

Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy