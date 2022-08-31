Skeletal remains of ‘Baby Girl’ found in Tennessee 37 years ago finally identified as a missing Indiana teen

Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Missing mother kidnapped while jogging in Tennessee
Police say Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two, was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis when an unknown person forced her into a dark SUV.Sept. 3, 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
4-year-old girl missing in Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
(PLAINFIELD, Ind.) — Police in Indiana are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who reportedly wandered from her home nearly 24 hours ago and is believed to be in extreme danger. Fiedwenya Fiefe was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday after she left her home in the Legacy Farms...
Mississippi preacher makes surprise confession to killing Alabama man three years ago, sheriff says
A Mississippi man reportedly walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and confessed to killing an Alabama man who went missing three years ago. WTVA in Tupelo reports that James Crisp, 37, of Gattman walked into the sheriff’s office and confessed to killing Roger Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama, who has been missing since March 2019.
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
q95fm.net
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
TBI: Skeletal remains of girl found in East TN in 1985 identified
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that DNA analyses connected the skeletal remains of a girl that were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County to a teenager reported missing out of Indiana in 1978. The April 3, 1985, discovery of skeletal remains followed about seven years after […]
Man charged after missing girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
mypanhandle.com
‘Agonizing’: Cassie Carli’s family gets update on ‘unacceptable’ autopsy process, investigation into Florida mom’s death
NAVARRE, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Cassie Carli, a Florida mother found dead in April after disappearing on the Florida Panhandle, has received an update on the lengthy autopsy process in Alabama that they are criticizing as “agonizing” and “unacceptable.”. The Alabama Department of Forensic...
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee
Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
Teen found dead in Caryville identified
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Missing Morristown woman found safe
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
Storms blamed in deaths of 2 children in Michigan, Arkansas
MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas.Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and Indiana.In the Michigan city of Monroe, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted Monday night in the backyard of her home after coming into contact with an electrical line that was knocked down by a thunderstorm, the public safety department said in a Facebook post.The girl was with a friend and...
Mystery as pregnant teen Kimber Wilson is found dead in Caryville home as cops probe chilling clues
A PREGNANT 17-year-old girl has been found dead in a quiet rural area as police probe the chilling death. The teen, who family members have identified to WVLT as Kimber Wilson, was found in Caryville, Campbell County in Tennessee, on Tuesday morning. More to follow...For the latest news on this...
