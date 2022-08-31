ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
franchising.com

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida

The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
click orlando

Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations

SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
luxury-houses.net

This $14.495 Million Exquisite Modern Mediterranean Estate in Orlando has A Beautiful Courtyard with Sparkling Pool

The Estate in Orlando, a one of a kind home in the coveted Carolwood neighborhood in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort offering beautiful outdoor areas with a resort pool and an expansive covered courtyard is now available for sale. This home located at 10151 Enchanted Oak Dr, Orlando, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Christensen (Phone: 407-592-2055) & Christopher Christensen (407-312-8003) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Orlando.
click orlando

Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Inside the Magic

Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening

Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando

Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
WSVN-TV

Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
click orlando

‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
wogx.com

Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer

An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
