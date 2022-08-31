Read full article on original website
Jungle Boys 2nd Florida Dispensary Now Open In Orlando
The Jungle Boys Orlando dispensary offers a product portfolio including 16 unique strains of Premium indoor flower
orlandoweekly.com
Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Our yearly Best of Orlando® poll takes the temperature of the entire Orlando area, asking our readers for their picks of best restaurants, best retail experiences, best theme parks and more. But we all know what you're really looking for after another hard year in the Florida here. Where's...
Val Demings kicks off Labor Day roadshow across South Florida by talking to FAU students
U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings kicked off a Labor Day weekend of hard-charging campaigning across South Florida on Thursday evening by speaking with students at Florida Atlantic University. At the FAU event, the Orlando Democrat told students about her background as a police chief in Orlando and how she was able to succeed despite...
franchising.com
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken 45-Unit Agreement in Florida
The fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40 units in the northern...
click orlando
Bojangles opens 1st of 15 planned Central Florida locations
SANFORD, Fla. – More than a year after it was first announced, Bojangles has opened the first of 15 planned restaurants around the greater Orlando area. The new location sits at 101 S. Oregon Ave. in Sanford. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The North Carolina-based chain...
luxury-houses.net
This $14.495 Million Exquisite Modern Mediterranean Estate in Orlando has A Beautiful Courtyard with Sparkling Pool
The Estate in Orlando, a one of a kind home in the coveted Carolwood neighborhood in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort offering beautiful outdoor areas with a resort pool and an expansive covered courtyard is now available for sale. This home located at 10151 Enchanted Oak Dr, Orlando, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie Christensen (Phone: 407-592-2055) & Christopher Christensen (407-312-8003) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Orlando.
orangeobserver.com
Mariangel De Oliveira becomes first Garden Music School student turned teacher
At only 17 years old, Mariangel De Oliveira is the first student at the Garden Music School to become a teacher. The Windermere High School senior started at the school in the beginning of 2020, when she began taking voice lessons with Professor Samuel Johnson. “When we moved to Windermere,...
click orlando
Tropics: Danielle strengthens, 2 other waves swirl in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Danielle continues to rapidly intensify in the North Atlantic. As of 5 a.m. Friday, Danielle was on the brink of hurricane status, with winds of 70 mph. Hurricane-force winds are greater than 74 mph. Danielle is drifting east at 3 mph. Additional strengthening is...
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
click orlando
News 6 helps paralyzed woman get working hospital bed after yearlong fight
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher turned to News 6 and Make Ends Meet for help securing a working electric hospital bed for her 25-year-old paralyzed daughter, when she had already been waiting for Medicaid assistance for more than a year. “It doesn’t mean anything to them,” she said. “No...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando airport passport mix-up delays 7-year-old's trip back home
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a 7-year-old boy said his trip back home to Jamaica was delayed after an airport worker switched his passport with another child. "My passport got switched," said 7-year-old Kyle Martin. He said he is happy to head back home to Jamaica, and he was supposed to fly home yesterday but had the wrong passport.
Billion-dollar, mixed-use resort in the works in Osceola County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Activity is ramping up on a billion-dollar, mixed-use resort project in northwest Osceola County near Disney. Site-clearing and pre-construction work is ongoing for the $1...
click orlando
Osceola County getting more than $50M in federal money for NeoCITY development
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County is receiving a huge influx of money from the federal government after it was awarded a grant to help with semiconductor production at the planned NeoCITY development. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $50.8 million to the Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster...
Inside the Magic
Troubled Universal Attraction Shutting Back Down After Bare Months of Reopening
Universal Orlando Resort recently announced that a popular attraction would shut down again after only a few months of operation. There is so much to see and do at Universal Orlando Resort. With two Parks, Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, an extensive list of attractions for the entire family, fun activities, breathtaking entertainment offerings, character interactions, mouth-watering food offerings, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal is a fan-favorite destination in Orlando, Florida.
click orlando
Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket
What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
click orlando
‘It has to happen today:’ Orlando woman dedicates retirement to Second Harvest Food Bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever since Wendy Wing found out about Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, she said it’s been rewarding to get results in her community. “I heard about it, but I didn’t know about it. So, I had to go and find out about it,” Wing recalled, “just being able to be a servant and do this again. I was so used to doing that it was very natural for me to do that.”
wogx.com
Florida deliveryman arrested for allegedly touching customer
An Orlando man hired to deliver for a company called Gopuff is in jail, accused of touching a customer. Now Orange County deputies are trying to determine if he is the same person who attempted to grab a University of Central Florida student. They are also worried there could be other victims.
click orlando
Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return
ORLANDO, Fla. – One month ago, someone opened fire into a crowd of people in downtown Orlando, injuring several. As the search for the suspect continues, one victim says it may be a while before he goes back downtown. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to...
