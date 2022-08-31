ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

'Narco' creators say Mets' Edwin Diaz only MLB player who can use viral hit

Back in August, Thom Jongkind and Idir Makhlaf of the music duo Blasterjaxx explained that they want to attend a New York Mets game and possibly perform their hit song "Narco" in front of the home crowd. "Narco," of course, became a viral sensation throughout the baseball world on multiple occasions this summer thanks to Mets closer Edwin Diaz using it as his walkout music.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand

Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Clay Holmes Shocked The Great Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is well known for being one of the best hitters and pitchers in all of baseball. But that doesn’t mean that the two-way star can’t be blown away by certain pitches and pitchers at times. Last night, the New York Yankees brought in the recently reinstated...
MLB
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power

Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Personality Shares A Fun Demand For The Mets

Last night, New York Mets fans finally got to experience Timmy Trumpet play his iconic trumpet solo from the song “Narco” live as closer Edwin Diaz made his way to the mound to finish off the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had come on Tuesday night and thrown out...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets' Edwin Diaz is played out of the bullpen by Timmy Trumpet, live

New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has the best closer aura in all of baseball right now, and perhaps one of the best ever. Diaz's arrival at the mound has been marked by the song, "Narco", by an artist named Timmy Trumpet. It's a tune that starts off slow and epic with thumping drums and reaches its crescendo as Diaz starts jogging onto the field -- accomplished by Timmy Trumpet's trumpet.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers is a 'horrible person'

Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore

By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."

The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Braves scratch RHP Jake Odorizzi, recall RHP Bryce Elder

The Atlanta Braves scratched right-hander Jake Odorizzi from Saturday night's scheduled start due to arm fatigue. The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start against the visiting Miami Marlins. Atlanta optioned reliever Jay Jackson to Gwinnett following Friday night's 8-1 victory against the Marlins. Odorizzi, 32, is...
MLB
Yardbarker

New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star

The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Touki Toussaint Could Work Back Into Rotation After Five Shutout Innings Tuesday

In the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 loss on Tuesday, a forgotten piece to that game was the performance from Touki Toussaint, who shut out the New York Yankees for five innings. Toussaint was brought over the from Atlanta Braves after disappointing results and an Angels’ need for pitching. He isn’t a bad pitcher, he just has dealt with location issues for the entirety of his big league career.
ANAHEIM, CA

