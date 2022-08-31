Read full article on original website
School, police officials urge public to report threats
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is now in session across the Rio Grande Valley, and reports of threats and suspicious activity in and around campuses are being reported almost daily. School and law enforcement officials said after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents, students, and communities across the RGV are now on high […]
#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
This teacher survived the Uvalde shooting. Here's why she is returning to the job
From the doorway, Nicole Ogburn's fourth grade classroom looks bright and unassuming. New, colorful JanSport backpacks hang from small chairs. Blue and white desks with dry erase surfaces sit in clusters around the room. A green bookshelf filled by rows of books is surrounded by beanbag chairs and fuzzy pillows.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
ABC13 Houston
Months after Uvalde, Texas shooting, 'meet-the-teacher' night shows security improvements vary
UVALDE, Texas -- In less than a week, students in Uvalde will be heading back to the classroom for the first time since their last school year ended in tragedy. For months, parents have been calling for safety and security changes, KSAT reported. That work has started, but it appears...
Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students
UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students. The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Students from the school...
Uvalde school shooting: Officers who responded will be allowed to return to work
Uvalde school shooting: Officers who responded will be allowed to return to work. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The officers who faced scrutiny over their...
KSAT, other outlets sue City of Uvalde, sheriff, school district for Robb Elementary school massacre records
UVALDE, Texas – KSAT 12 and more than a dozen media organizations have once again filed a lawsuit seeking access to records related to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School. The new lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Uvalde, the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and...
Amayas expand backpacks giveaway to Uvalde children￼
For years, Connie S. and Louise L. Amaya of Lockhart have seen it in their hearts to supply backpacks for the children of Lockhart. This year, following the tragedy of the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Amayas decided they could do more. And when their first trip to deliver backpacks to Louis’ hometown fell short of supplying enough backpacks, the Amayas decided to do even more and returned for a second giveaway, this time with support from others, including many Lockhart leaders.
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border
EAGLE PASS, Texas — (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April...
Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
Greg Abbott draws fury after claiming age to buy ARs can't be increased
The statement comes days after Uvalde families gathered at the Texas Capitol to demand Abbott call a special session to raise the minimum age to 21 for the purchase of assault weapons.
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
Uvalde High School defeats Winn of Eagle Pass during first home football game of the season
UVALDE – “Coyote pride” and “Uvalde strong” carried more meaning Friday night as Uvalde High School played its football home opener against Eagle Pass Winn in front of a packed crowd, where the Coyotes would also score their first win of the season, 34-28. As fans walked into the stadium to support the Coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends were still hurting after the Robb Elementary tragedy.
