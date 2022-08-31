ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

ValleyCentral

School, police officials urge public to report threats

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School is now in session across the Rio Grande Valley, and reports of threats and suspicious activity in and around campuses are being reported almost daily. School and law enforcement officials said after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents, students, and communities across the RGV are now on high […]
fox7austin.com

#StandWithUvalde: Texas school districts to honor Uvalde CISD after Robb Elementary shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde CISD is set to begin its new school year on Tuesday, and several Texas school districts are encouraging their communities to show their support. Students, parents, teachers and community members are asked to wear maroon and white, Uvalde CISD's colors, on Sept. 6 to show support for the district after the deadly mass shooting in May.
KSAT 12

Pizza Hut donates over 1,400 pizzas to Uvalde elementary school students

UVALDE – Uvalde’s very own Pizza Hut is donating over 1,400 pizzas during the month of September for elementary students. The donation will be made to students attending Flores Elementary, Uvalde Elementary, and Dalton Elementary Schools, the company announced in a news release Wednesday. Students from the school...
post-register.com

Amayas expand backpacks giveaway to Uvalde children￼

For years, Connie S. and Louise L. Amaya of Lockhart have seen it in their hearts to supply backpacks for the children of Lockhart. This year, following the tragedy of the May 24 shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 19 students and two teachers dead, the Amayas decided they could do more. And when their first trip to deliver backpacks to Louis’ hometown fell short of supplying enough backpacks, the Amayas decided to do even more and returned for a second giveaway, this time with support from others, including many Lockhart leaders.
ValleyCentral

Abbott pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday pushed back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas, saying that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the Robb Elementary School massacre would be “unconstitutional.” The 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two […]
devinenews.com

Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
KSAT 12

Uvalde High School defeats Winn of Eagle Pass during first home football game of the season

UVALDE – “Coyote pride” and “Uvalde strong” carried more meaning Friday night as Uvalde High School played its football home opener against Eagle Pass Winn in front of a packed crowd, where the Coyotes would also score their first win of the season, 34-28. As fans walked into the stadium to support the Coyotes, they did it knowing many family and friends were still hurting after the Robb Elementary tragedy.
