commonsense
3d ago

Shippers have had their “revenge” ever since they forced a truck driver to be their warehousemen. A driver should only do that—-drive. Counting, loading, unloading, repalletizing should all be the shippers responsibility and the receivers responsibility.

Billy Osburn
3d ago

I'm sick and tired of hearing this crap from the shippers, rates are the same as they were 20 years ago and they keep telling the consumers that because of freight cost we have to raise our price BS , let there crap rot on the dock. say no to cheap freight

Tamcat
3d ago

Trucking companies are closing up shop in droves . With high fuel prices and shipping rates have hit rock bottom in some cases only paying a dollar a mile . That won’t even cover fuel costs . Trying to get the truckers do the shippers job is ridiculous and it will backfire .

pymnts

Carriers and Shippers Ready for a Payments ‘Overhaul’

We live in an age where consumer payments are settled across platforms nearly instantaneously. But it’s also the same age where payments frictions are evident up and down supply chains. Truck drivers are stuck waiting 60 to 90 days after delivery to get paid. The back-office operations are anything but efficient, as phone calls wend their way back and forth across parties before a check is sent or a card payment initiated.
maritime-executive.com

NY/NJ Port Delays Carrier Container Imbalance Fee Three Months

After blaming a backlog of containers at the port for contributing to the congestion and delays, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has delayed the implementation of an “imbalance fee” that it planned to start charging carriers as of September first. The port remains committed to the concept but reports that it will revise the approach before implementing the fee in the fourth quarter of 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
