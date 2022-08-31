ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism

Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
