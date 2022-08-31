It didn’t seem possible. A study by ATRI showed that over 10 years, the fuel cost of operating a truck fell twice as fast as the decline in retail diesel prices. But that was what the data said. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston speaks with Mike Roeth, the executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, on how long-term trends in fuel mileage could produce such a result.

